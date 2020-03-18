Amanda Bynes reveals she is expecting her first child

Amanda Bynes is expecting her first child!

The actress confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her sonogram. She captioned the image: "Baby in the making."

The couple removed the images shortly after they were posted, which caused major confusion.

A representative for the former Nickelodeon star told E! News: "When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation in to their origin," he shared. "Since then I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times."

A source told E! News that "it's true" that Amanda is definitely pregnant. "She's very, very early. Her parents know."

Amanda and her partner Paul Michael announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, but called it off three weeks later. However, the pair called it back on again this month.