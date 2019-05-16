Aly & AJ to play headline Dublin show at The Academy this summer

It's not surprising time is a theme continually revisited by musical sisters Aly & AJ. Having achieved success in the entertainment industry as early adolescents, when the duo step back and examine their time and career achievements they do it differently than most adults.

Their 2018 album Ten Years, which came out after a decade long hiatus, felt simultaneously like a new beginning and a reintroduction- exploring the reckless fun of their 20s and the relationships of that era with a light and airy synth-pop throwback sound.

Now, Aly and AJ return with an evolution of that sound on their new EP Sanctuary, a five song examination of the soul searching that comes after those feelings writ across the Ten Years EP.

In 2018, they re-emerged with their first release in a decade, Ten Years – a collection of shimmering pop tracks that were brimming with a newfound sense of energy and excitement that was impossible to ignore. “Music became our friend again,” explained AJ. “Once we were able to take some time and embrace who we were and once we started writing again these last few years, we were able to find the direction we naturally lean,” she explains.

Throughout Sanctuary, 80’s inspired synth, electronic textures and layered harmonies are bound together by an undeniable and resounding strength from the sisters who are not afraid to let their voices and stories be heard.

Aly & AJ will play the Academy on Saturday July 13 with tickets from €31 incl booking fee on sale now.