All the best movies & shows landing on Netflix this February

TV shows

Deadwater Fell- coming February 7

A 2020 drama starring David Tenant. When a doctor’s wife and children are killed in a fire, the GP is left as the only survivor of the tragic event- and prime suspect.

One Day- coming February 8

One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.

A Killer Paradox- coming February 9

A thrilling series that follows the story of an ordinary man that finds himself in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a detective after one accidental killing leads to another.

Lover, Stalker, Killer- coming February 9

Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single mums who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk.

Avatar: The Last Airbender- coming February 22

A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements- Water, Earth, Fire, Air- to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Movies

The Outfit- coming February 11

A 2022 gripping crime-thriller about an English tailor runs a tailoring shop in a neighbourhood in Chicago that’s run by a Mob boss. Leonard allows the gangsters to stash dirty money in his store, but after things start going wrong, he must take matters into his own hands to survive.

Kill Me If You Dare – coming February 13

A comedy that tells the story of a married couple who wins the lottery, but end up plotting to kill each other for the prize money.

Players- coming February 14

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. Following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules, most importantly, you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, she begins to rethink the game entirely.

Lady Macbeth- coming February 15

A 2016 thriller-romance starring Florence Pugh, Katherine is sold off to an older man and engages in an affair during her loveless marriage with a worker from her husband’s estate.

Mea Culpa- coming February 23

When criminal defence attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something.

