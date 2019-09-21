All hail Sister Michael: Siobhan McSweeney is on Ray Darcy tonight

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney will join Ray on the couch to chat about her role as the hilarious and iconic Sister Michael in the hit series. Siobhan will be chatting about her formative years in Aherla in Co. Cork and how she gave up a career in science to pursue her dream of being on the stage.

Kym Marsh will join Ray to discuss her upcoming role in ELF – A Christmas Spectacular at the 3Arena, her forthcoming departure from the cobbles of Coronation Street after 13 years, and her newest role in life – becoming a granny at 42.

RTÉ rugby panellists Bernard Jackman and Stephen Ferris will lineout in studio with Ray to tackle the latest updates from Japan ahead of Ireland's opening game.

Welsh author, singer, songwriter and BBC Radio 2 DJ Cerys Matthews from Catatonia will be joining Ray. She'll be talking about her latest venture into cookery books, her unique relationship with Ireland and how she fell in love with her husband in a Dublin pub.

Wedding planners to the stars, Tara Fay and Bruce Russell join Ray to tell him all about their latest TV project.