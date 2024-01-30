Alison Hammond announces new major TV role

Alison Hammond has announced she’s landed a new TV role.

Alison is known for presenting This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, and now she’s set to host an award-winning ITV series.

ITV has revealed that Alison will be the new presenter of For The Love of Dogs, following the heartbreaking death of the previous iconic host Paul O’Grady.

Alison will be heading to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to help the animals in their care look for a new place to call home.

This six-part series will be released in spring and will follow the stories of some of the latest arrivals at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as there are now ‘more abandoned and stray dogs in need of care than ever’.

As well as helping the animals find new loving homes, Alison will lend a hand to Battersea’s expert staff and all-important volunteers to take care of the furry friends.

When speaking about her new role, Alison admitted, “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all”.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”, she added.

Peter Laurie, Battersea Chief Executive also commented to say, “Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand-new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond”.

“Over the last twelve years, For the Love of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help. Alongside our beloved Ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we've enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give, and we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats”.

Laurie continued, “We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes”.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs first aired in 2012 and the much-loved dog enthusiast hosted the programme up until his death in 2023.