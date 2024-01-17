Alexandra Burke shares insight into holiday with two children

Alexandra Burke has shared an insight into her recent family holiday.

The singer shares two children with her boyfriend Darren Randolph. Their first child was born in July 2022, while their second arrived in September 2023.

While sharing a glimpse into the family’s beach holiday, Alexandra has revealed why she’s ‘so proud’ of her toddler and newborn.

Burke unveiled the lovely photos with Darren and their little ones on her Instagram Stories for her 281K followers to see.

Alongside an adorable video of her eldest child’s little legs standing in the ocean, Alexandra added the song Things I’m Thankful For by JJ Heller over the clip as she praised how well her children did on their flight abroad.

She revealed she had, “The most magical time away with my little family”.

“Can’t believe how well the kids coped on the flight especially our newborn. So proud of our little cubs”, the 35-year-old added.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

A heartwarming photo shows the tot’s footprints in the sand, before Alexandra added another picture of her and Darren posing with their children sat in their buggies.

As the couple don’t show their children’s faces online, the Broken Heels singer covered their eldest child with a heart emoji.

Alexandra was wearing a beautiful black dress, while Darren looked dapper in black trousers and a black shirt to match.

She captioned the family image, “A little date night with the babies”.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

Showcasing more snaps from their holiday date night, Alexandra unveiled selfies of her and her footballer boyfriend fist-bumping, and smiling for a selfie while pushing buggies.

The last family photo from the trip shows the Bad Boys singer cuddling her newborn and smiling at them.

As well as not sharing their children's faces online, Alexandra and Darren are yet to reveal the genders and names of their little ones with the world.