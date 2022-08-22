Alesha Dixon throws lavish Alice in Wonderland themed party for daughter

Alesha Dixon spent the weekend celebrating her youngest daughter Anaya turning three years old with a lavish Alice in Wonderland theme party.

The 43-year-old pulled out all the stops to make Anaya’s birthday one to remember with costumes, a three tiered cake and soft play area. There was also delicious-looking Caribbean street food and pretty cupcakes to keep guests well fed while they enjoyed the day.

Alesha took to Instagram to share photos from the fun-filled day to her 1.1M followers, captioning the post, “Anaya In Wonderland. All her favourite things rolled into one!”.

“Thank you @dazzleandfizz @sweetnellyco @ideasboxltd @funkyelephantco @shilo_bakes & @thekidscorneruk for helping to make it a very special day for a special little lady who melts my heart every single day. Happy 3rd birthday to our beautiful Anaya”.

The photos show little Anaya dressed cutely as Alice from Alice in Wonderland, before changing into Belle’s stunning yellow gown from Beauty and the Beast, and busting some moves as her mum cheers her on.

The stunning birthday cake featured amazing details to keep in with the ‘Anaya in Wonderland’ theme, as well as having butterflies, cherries, The Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse and a swan to add a more personalised touch.

Friends of the Strictly Come Dancing winner commented on the beautiful post, with The X-Factor runner-up Fleur East penning, “Her dancing at the end”, followed by heart eye emojis.

Credit: Instagram

“Beautiful Anaya”, wrote singer Talia Storm. Amanda Holden added, “Soooo gorgeous”.

Dixon’s Instagram Stories also shows that Alesha’s sister helped to make the day special by dressing up as Alice and playing with the children. She completed her look with a blue dress and blonde wig.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge wrote, “When your sister doubles up as Aunty & Alice!”, as she giggled at her sister in her costume.

Alesha welcomed Anaya into the world in 2019 with her husband Azuka Ononye. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to eight-year-old Azura.