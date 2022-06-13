Alec Baldwin pays emotional tribute to late mum following her funeral

It’s Complicated actor Alec Baldwin has shared a heartfelt message for his late mum after attending her funeral.

The 64-year-old shared a video of himself to Instagram for his 2.4M followers, thanking everyone for their messages to him since hearing the news that his 92-year-old mum passed away. He captioned the post, “My mom…”.

Alec started the video by saying, “I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone who wished me well about my mom who passed away on the 26th of May and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th”.

“Both of those things went as well as one might have expected”.

The actor detailed how his mum’s passing went saying, “Everyone who was close to my mother and my family, who lived in that area who could make it, they were in the room with her when she passed”.

“I’ve heard people say, “surrounded by their loved ones”, when they died, and in my mother’s case, it was certainly true”.

Alec went on to praise the work his mum did for breast cancer research. “My mom certainly was somebody who had a huge impact on the breast cancer awareness and breast cancer outreach community”.

“I’m very proud of my mom and the work she did”.

He continued, “I’m very sorry that she is not in the world any longer to help people but she is certainly, I think it’s easy to say these days, she is certainly in a better place than any of us right now while we’re still here”.

Friends of the actor headed to the comments to share their condolences with him. “Sending you and your family all my love”, Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan wrote.

Family of Spies actress Lesley Ann Warren penned, “Sending much love and grace to you and all of your family”.

Baldwin announced his mother’s tragic passing on May 27 with photos of her on Instagram and a lengthy caption about her life achievements, including having the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund set up which has raised millions of dollars.