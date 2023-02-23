Aldi launch new budgeting advice hub to help during cost-of-living crisis

Aldi has stepped up support for cost-conscious customers with the development of its budgeting advice hub. Aldi’s ‘Amazing Savings’ web page now offers customers access to a wide range of hints, tips and hacks, as well as numerous budget-friendly recipes.

Going beyond offering the lowest prices, the supermarket’s web page covers everything from €5 value meal ideas, to grocery offers and money-saving Special Buys to help keep costs down.

Visit the Aldi advice hub here



A survey of Irish consumers commissioned by Aldi in January highlighted that 77% of the population have financial worries due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, said: “In the midst of budget pressures due to the current cost of living, we know that Irish households are dealing with increasingly difficult challenges. That’s why we are more committed than ever to offering the lowest prices, while also doing whatever we can to further support our customers.

The aim of this new hub is to provide customers with tips and information to keep costs low, as well as inspiration for ways to make budgets stretch further. We know that the times ahead will be challenging, but we’re here to help people always find the lowest prices when they shop with us.”

‘Surprise Bags’ at a low cost of €3.99

Value for Ireland

Recently, Aldi also rolled out a nationwide partnership with Too Good To Go, making it the first Irish supermarket to partner with the food surplus app. The new partnership with Too Good To Go will further enable Aldi to cut down on food waste, while also offering customers the opportunity to pick up food in ‘Surprise Bags’ at a low cost of €3.99. This partnership comes at a time when the rising cost of living impacts so many, therefore offering a simple and accessible way for consumers to save money and reduce waste.