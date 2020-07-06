Aldi has launched its first ever Gift Card in store and online

Aldi is officially selling gift cards online and in store for the first time ever!

You can now buy Aldi gift cards online as well as purchase in all 142 stores nationwide!

Have you got a friend or a family member with a birthday coming up? Are they saving for college? Preparing to make back to school purchases? Saving now for the “Big Christmas Shop”? Perhaps there is no occasion and you just want to treat a friend or family member that you haven’t seen for months but can now visit! If you answered yes to any of these questions, then Aldi’s Gift Card is going to be the perfect present for them!

Customers will be able to purchase Gift Cards online with free postage and packaging, and in store, from a value of €10 to €100. The Gift Card is redeemable at the till. Customers will then receive a receipt, which will show the amount paid via the Gift Card and the remaining credit balance on the card. Gift cards can be purchased at https://giftcards.aldi.ie/

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland commented: “The launch of Aldi’s Gift Card is an exciting time for the business. We listen closely to customer feedback and this has been one of their top requests. With such challenging times over the past few months and indeed ahead of us, giving someone an Aldi Gift Card will ensure customers can use it on our award winning grocery range, or treat themselves to something from our fantastic range of Specialbuys. With our commitment never to be beaten on price, this gift card is the best value you can get.”

Aldi’s Gift Cards are on sale online and in all 142 stores nationwide. Check here for more details https://giftcards.aldi.ie/