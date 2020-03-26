AJ Pritchard says goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing after 4 years

Another Strictly Come Dancing professional has quit the show. AJ Pritchard revealed that he is leaving the show after four years. The dancer confirmed the news on Instagram this evening.

He shared a series of photos from his time on the show alongside the statement.

"I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team, also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x."

“After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis. AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

"AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

Professional dancer Kevin Clifton also stepped down from the show earlier this year.