Aer Lingus autumn-winter break discounts end Monday

Aer Lingus has launched a sale for European destinations, with up to 25% off across flights to Europe from 21st October 2022 all the way until 16th February 2023.

Running now until next Monday the 10th October, great value can be had on travel across the continent, from enchanting city-breaks to weeklong winter getaways in dreamy destinations such as Paris, Faro, Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna, Prague and London.

Get ahead of the clock’s going back this month and trade that extra hour of darkness for a long-weekend in buzzing Berlin or week of winter-sun in chilled Portugal. If a chic city break is more up your street, tick Paris or breath-taking Barcelona off that travel bucket list. Or kickstart that festive feeling with a visit to the winter markets of Vienna or Prague – these autumn destinations are just a few clicks away on aerlingus.com.

Great value is available on Aer Lingus flights including Dublin to Paris and London from €29.99*, Dublin to Rome from €39.99 Faro from €43.99 and Barcelona from €43.99, Cork to Amsterdam from €39.99 and Shannon to London from €49.99.

For fares and further information about flights to Europe please visit www.aerlingus.com.

*Fares quoted are one way including taxes and charges