Aer Lingus announces North America sale with flights from just €169.

From this April and throughout the summer, Aer Lingus will welcome back several exciting US routes for the first time since 2020, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Seattle. In addition, Aer Lingus will operate a second flight to Chicago operating five times per week and for the first time, will introduce a second flight to Washington D.C. This good news follows the recent re-start of popular routes to San Francisco and Orlando from Dublin, New York and Boston from Shannon, not forgetting the announcement of the return of Miami from Dublin in October.

To celebrate Aer Lingus is running great value fare offers on all its transatlantic routes. Fly stateside from €169 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges. The offer ends midnight 11th April and is valid for travel from now until 15th June 2022 (terms and conditions apply).

Take in Boston’s breath-taking sights, absorb the cultures of New York City’s boroughs, gleam in the glamour of Los Angeles or chase thrills at Orlando’s iconic theme parks, there is so much to explore stateside with Aer Lingus. Flexible as well as amazing value, change any flight for free up to seven days before you fly.

Aer Lingus provides 14 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, Orlando, San Francisco, and Toronto. The airline will be the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA with daily flights to San Francisco, daily flights to Los Angeles starting on 12 May and Seattle returning 5 times per week on 07th July.

Philadelphia will return on 07th April with six flights per week, rising to daily from May and Chicago will operate a second flight five times weekly from 08th April. For the first time ever a second daily flight to Washington D.C. will operate from 09th June, enabling customers to connect from Washington D.C. to cities such as Naples, Lyons, Berlin and Barcelona for the first time through Dublin. Just last month flights to the USA from Shannon started on 10th March, with 14 flights per week to New York and Boston.

Customers flying on services from Shannon to New York, JFK and Boston, and from Dublin on services to Newark, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto will travel on Aer Lingus’ state-of-the-art A321neo LR. Aer Lingus’ next generation sustainable aircraft, boasts greater fuel-efficiency with a 15% reduction in fuel burn and a 50% reduction in noise footprint, compared to previous generation aircraft. The NEO aircraft offers the latest innovations for passengers, including on board Wi-Fi, LED Mood Lighting to help passengers relax and improved aerodynamic design with a single aisle.

Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus said;

“Aer Lingus is fully committed to connecting Ireland to North America. We are delighted to be building back our connectivity this year, operating 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America. This summer marks an exciting period for us as we welcome back so many much-loved US destinations for the first time since March 2020 including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Seattle, as well as greater frequency on our Chicago and Washington D.C. services.’’

As always, customers flying on all flights to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music. Along with Wi-fi and the PressReader app which offers passengers over 7,000 digital newspapers & magazines via their smart device, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at both Dublin and Shannon airports.

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

For more information and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com.