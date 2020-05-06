Adele returns to Instagram as she celebrates her 32nd birthday

Adele has penned the sweetest note to the frontline staff tackling the Covid-19 crisis. The singer returned to Instagram to reach out to her fans after her 32nd birthday.

The Someone Like You singer looked as beautiful as ever as she posed alongside a floral wreath in a black fitted dress.

She thanked her fans for showering her with birthday messages on May 5, but also took the time to praise our frontline staff.

The Rolling In The Deep singer said: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels, 2020 okay bye thanks x” she added.

This is the singer's first Instagram post of the year. Adele has been keeping a low profile since divorcing husband of seven years Simon Konecki.

It was reported that Adele would release a new album in the autumn, but fans are now doubting its release due to the current pandemic. The singer revealed that her album was due for release in September when she was performing at a wedding earlier this year.

Here’s hoping the Grammy winner releases new music soon. It’s exactly what we need right now!