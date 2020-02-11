Adele looked as beautiful as ever at Beyoncé’s 2020 Oscars after-party

We would have killed to be a fly on the wall at the Oscars last weekend. The lavish Academy Awards took place in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday night as Hollywood’s finest gathered to celebrate movies like Parasite, Little Women and Marriage Story.

Following the award ceremony, A-listers flocked to after-parties hosted by Elton John, Vanity Fair and Guy O'Seary and Madonna.

Grammy winner Adele attended not one, but two after-parties in LA. She was spotted at Guy O’ Seary and Madonna’s bash before heading to Beyoncé’s intimate celebration.

Totally casual Sunday night, right?

A source told E! about the Set Fire To The Rain singer’s ensemble. "She lost more weight. Everyone was like, ‘Is that Adele?! She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very ‘60s mod look with her hair and makeup. She looked incredible."

Polish TV host Kinga Rusin shared a snap of her and Adele at Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘s celebration. The duo looked absolutely stunning as they posed in Chateau Marmont.

The pair were lucky to get a photo together as Beyoncé and Jay-Z had a strict no photo policy at the party.

There were only 200 guests at the exclusive event, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Rihanna.

Oh to be rich and famous. What a way to spend a Sunday night!