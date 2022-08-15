Adele confesses to wanting more kids with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has opened up about her private life and her relationship with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The Grammy award-winning singer has been announced as the cover star for the October issue of Elle, and as such, she has taken part in a rare, in-depth interview.

Adele continues to keep her relationship with her new boyfriend, American sports agent Rich Paul, rather private. However, the 34-year-old still wants the world to know how content she is with her beau.

“I’ve never been in love like this”, she admitted. “I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele went on to reveal that she has intentions for her only son, Angelo (9), to gain a new sibling in the future. “I definitely want more kids,” she said.

Adele also took an opportunity to address rumours that she and Rich have already made a trip down the aisle. During press for her latest album 30, which was released in November 2021, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Adele had been sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

At the time, Adele dodged any questions about her possible nuptials, and kept her answers as coy as possible. However, she has now set the record straight.

“I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married,” she expressed.

“I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!” Adele joked, referring to the ring in question.

Adele’s privacy surrounding her private life has been a result of the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki in 2019. The pair began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, into the world in 2012. However, after only a year of marriage, they announced their divorce in 2019.

Adele confirmed her relationship with Rich in September 2021, after months of speculation. The couple seem to be besotted with each other, with Adele revealing in May of this year that they had bought their first house together.

We love to see Adele happy!