Adele admits unusual plans for her year after Las Vegas residency

Adele has detailed her plans for 2024!

Since November 2022, the Someone Like You hitmaker has been performing most weekends for her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Now, as she approaches the end of her ‘Weekends with Adele’ shows in June, Adele has chosen to confess how she plans to spend her free time after her residency.

Speaking to audiences over the weekend, the 35-year-old addressed the beginning of 2024, and admitted that she has some goals for the year.

“I don't normally do New Year's resolutions, but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain,” she teased.

“So New Year's Eve next year, I'm going to be in such good solid shape – that's going to be such good fun – that I can do a backflip somewhere,” she added.

Referring to her previous health kick after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele continued: “I've decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness.

“I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there. Then I got lazy. So I'll start working out again to get my back completely right," the mum-of-one detailed.

However, the Easy On Me singer insisted that she has other, non-athletic goals that she would like to reach this year.

“Once my shows have finished, I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home. An activity every week and I was like, ‘Oh my God! I should do bingo!’” she exclaimed.

“My grandmas and my aunties when I was younger would play bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I used to think that maybe they had a gambling problem and it wasn't until I was older I realised it was a socialising thing more than anything,” she noted sweetly.

Adele will play her last residency gig in Las Vegas on June 15.