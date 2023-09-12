Adam Thomas shares brothers’ reactions to Strictly news

Adam Thomas is preparing to battle it out on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

While the former Emmerdale actor is getting ready to appear on the infamous dance competition, he has opened up about how his family reacted to him joining the show.

The family members that were the most brutally honest when they heard the news were Adam’s brothers, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and former Love Islander Scott Thomas.

When chatting with OK!, Adam revealed that when he told his siblings that he was taking part in Strictly, “They just laughed!”.

“They were like, ‘I don’t understand why you’d want to do a show when you cannot dance’”.

“Again, that’s why we’re here, to learn how to dance. Everybody wants to see the progression through the series, and I’ll definitely give them that”.

Opening up about other family members’ thoughts, Adam admitted that his children have been helping him before the new season commences.

“My kids are great dancers so they’ve been teaching me and showing me a few things. My son [Teddy] is nine this week, Elsie is five, so they’re going to be watching it and they’re huge fans of the show already”.

The Waterloo Road star then explained how he felt about being asked to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’d been putting it out there for so many years, that when they actually asked me to do it, I was like, ‘Don’t know if I want to now’”.

“But I’m so happy that I am because it’s one of those shows I’ve always wanted to do. It’s completely different to every other show because this is a show where you get to learn how to dance”.

The 35-year-old added, “I’m enjoying it so far anyway. This lot are amazing, the professional dancers, everyone”.

This year’s Strictly season will air on Saturday, September 16, where we will see Adam taking to the floor against stars like Zara McDermott, Les Dennis, Bobby Brazier and Annabel Croft.