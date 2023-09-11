Adam Collard gets emotional about ‘strained’ family relationship

Adam Collard has opened up about a ‘strained’ relationship with one of his parents.

The former Love Island contestant is currently starring in the brand-new series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

In last night’s episode of the hit reality dating series, Adam chose to get candid about a particularly difficult relationship that he has within his family.

During the episode, the 27-year-old revealed that he wants to take his fellow co-star and love interest, Lottie Moss, to meet his family. The statement then prompted the Celebs Go Dating experts to quiz Adam on his family background.

Credit: Lottie Moss Instagram

When asked whose approval he cares about the most when it comes to partners, Adam replied by saying his step-mum.

"I feel like she's the one that will interrogate a little bit, you know?” he explained.

When asked if his biological mum plays a role in his life, Adam immediately responded: "No, not since I was like 15, 16."

Credit: E4

The Love Island bombshell, who appeared on the show in 2018 and again in 2022, went on to detail what happened with his biological mother.

"It was like a situation where we had a bit of a strained relationship, and I was actually really close to her, and probably not so close to my dad,” he recalled.

"And then when they kind of split up, I went full circle, and then eventually there were some words that were said and some things that were put out there,” Adam continued, adding: “Everyone around us said, 'You are the kid, and you have tried, you don't have to try anymore.'"

In his concluding thoughts, the reality star was asked if he would ever let his biological mother back into his life, to which he said no.

"I have a mam, she's the best, she picked up everything,” Adam noted in response.

Celebs Go Dating continues tonight at 9pm on E4.