Actor John Stamos ‘tries not to cry’ as son starts school

Full House star John Stamos is marking a special day with his son today- his first day at school!

To celebrate the big milestone for the four-year-old, John shared an adorable photo of him and little Billy to his 3.8M Instagram followers. The pair are dressed in white shirts and their stunning similar hairstyles are hard to ignore.

Stamos captioned the photo, “One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry”.

A host of famous faces and fans headed to the comments to wish Billy well on his first day of school.

Big Shot actress Darcy Rose Byrnes penned, “Aw! Happy first day!”, while The New Normal star Ali Alder wrote, “Every picture of both of these babies is always perfect”.

“Awwww!!! I love this! Best of luck little guy! And you too daddy! Not going to lie, it’s a tear jerker… but one of the best kind”, said a fan.

A second fan wrote, “Awww. Hope he had a great day and has a wonderful year. Happy first day of school”.

“Aww! Good luck, Billy! John, I’m sure he will love the new school!”, added another.

Many fans also took the opportunity to compliment John and Billy on their fabulous hair, with one follower writing, “Someone inherited the good hair!”, and a second saying, “He has a great head of hair like you”.

Stamos’ wife, Caitlin, also shared a photo of her and their son with their dog to her Instagram along with the caption, “Today was Billy’s first day at a new school! Nervousness and excitement all around”.

She went on to give a positive update on their pooch’s ill health. “So happy Lilo is improving with her treatments. Thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and healing vibes. It’s helping!”.

John and his wife Caitlin tied the knot in February 2018 in California and went on to welcome Billy into the world in April of that same year. Caitlin is known for her roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and The Vampire Diaries.