A woman and two children have been found dead in a house in Dublin

The bodies of a 37-year-old woman and two young children, a six-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, have been discovered in a house in Dublin.

The house is on Llewellyn Drive in Ballinteer, south Dublin, and Gardaí are currently at the scene.

Gardaí from Dundrum Garda Station responded to a call from neighbours at Llewellyn Drive, Ballinteer shortly before midday today. Gardaí discovered the three bodies on arrival at the scene.

It’s believed the bodies are those of a mother and her two children.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the unexplained deaths, and have designated the house a crime scene.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and the scene is undergoing a technical examination. The State pathologist has also been informed and will attend the scene.

Gardaí are seeking to speak with a man who is known to the deceased woman.

An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.