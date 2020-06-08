‘A perfect 4’: Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou share sweet family snap

Aston Merrygold has shared an adorable new photo of his baby boy, who was born on Saturday, June 5.

The JLS star shared the black and white photo of his growing family on Instagram and couldn’t help but gush about how happy he was, “I thought life was complete on January 30th 2018.. but June 5th 2020 3 just became a perfect 4!”

In the photo, the dad is cradling newborn Macaulay, who is wearing the cutest Winnie the Pooh onesie. Mum-of-two Sarah Louise and Aston are also kissing their eldest son Grayson on the cheeks in the adorable family photo.

The parents welcomed their second son Macaulay Shay Merrygold into the world at 12:52pm on June 5.

Their son Grayson was born on January 30, 2018.

The dad-of-two recently praised his fiancée for being so positive throughout her entire pregnancy.

On Sarah-Louise's original due date, May 25, he wrote about how strong she was, “It’s baby boy/girls due date.. October 3rd we took this as we had just found out life was guna change & get even more crazy (as you can see the panic was real)! I’ve watched only what I can describe as superwoman shine through this pregnancy (as she did the first) but I’m so proud & so in love with you @sarahlourichards I honestly can’t wait for our little family to become 4 But until then let’s sit back and enjoy the last couple hours or few days as a 3!"