A mystery camp mate is reportedly joining I’m a Celeb, but who is it?

It's that special time of year when I'm A Celeb hits our screens and the Christmas countdown is well and truly on.

So we were chuffed when the official line-up was released yesterday – but are ITV bosses keeping one celeb under wraps?

We are used to the twists and surprises the jungle brings us every year, but could one of these celebs be heading to the famous campsite?

According to the Sun, there is a mystery camp mate yet to be announced and whispers indicate that it could be an American.

US publications have been hinting at the possibility of R&B singer Ray J.

Ray J mightn't be someone you're familiar with, but Kim Kardashian certainly is.

The singer dated Kim in the early 2000s, but is known mostly for his involvement in Kim's sex tape – we can feel Kris Jenner's fury already.

Anyone who is a Celebrity Big Brother fan would have seen the 37-year-old in the 2017 show.

Ray J left the programme unexpectedly and has hinted at his return to UK telly with I'm A Celebrity.

"We gotta talk about that one, I’ve seen a bit of that and it looks a little scary. If I have to, I will. If the teams says to go, I’ll go and represent the team," he told the Metro when asked about the possibility of featuring in the ITV show.

However, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing has also been tipped for the spot as reports said he was in talks with bosses since August.

Jamie could very well follow in the footsteps of his cast member, Georgia Toffolo, who won the hearts of the nation last year and was crowned queen of the jungle.

But the reality star could have competition for the place, as rumours have been circulating around The Only Way Is Essex star, Megan McKenna.

The Daily Star Sunday alleged that the 26-year-old hottie is a fave with producers and they are "keen to get Megan on board."

But another member from The Only Way Is Essex has also suggested that she might be hopping on a plane to the land down under.

Fans of Lauren Goodger are certain that she will appear in the show.

The TV personality sent rumours flying when she posted a cryptic message on social media.

“Having a lovely meal before I have a flight to catch tomorrow for my mind body and soul cleanse holiday," she wrote.

“You know I love my training and my sunshine and thank you @thenailbar_walthamabbey for sorting my little toes and feet’s #imaceleb #getme #outtahere,” she added.

Regardless of whoever the final member of the camp will be – one thing is for certain, the show will definitely be entertaining this year.