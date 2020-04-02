A must-watch! All six seasons of Community are now on Netflix

We’re all in dire need of some laughter at the moment and Netflix has answered our prayers. The streaming service has added all six seasons of Community to the platform and we’ve never been happier.

The American sitcom is undeniably one of the greatest shows of all time. Starring Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Britta Perry, Danny Pudi, Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash, Community is a must-watch during these awful times.

So what is Community about?

When his degree is found bogus, lawyer Jeff Winger is sent back to college, where he meets a group of students and teachers with credentials just as dubious as his.

Kick back and watch all six series of this ridiculously witty sitcom over the next few weeks. It is the ultimate antidote for those feeling overwhelmed by the never-ending negative news.

And then hope, wish and pray that Netflix gives us the Community movie we’ve all been longing for!