A look into TOWIE star Billie Faiers’ daughter’s fabulous birthday party

The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers enjoyed a gorgeous weekend celebrating her daughter Nelly turning eight-years-old and pulled out all the stops when it came to organising her party.

Billie took to Instagram to share an insight into the fun-filled day complete with a huge bouncing castle and an ice-cream stand.

Faiers shared a carousel of snaps from the day including of her and Nelly posing in front of a beautiful balloon display, Nelly making her own ice-cream rolls and the eight-year-old with a horse.

The 32-year-old’s post also included videos of Nelly blowing out the candles on her cake, an inflatable portable disco complete with LED lights and music, and of her son Arthur having fun going down the bouncing castle's huge slide.

There was also freshly made pizza and a hair braiding station for Nelly’s friends to enjoy.

Billie, who is pregnant with her third child, wrote, “So much fun celebrating my little lady turn 8… All of her favourite things at her favourite place @ggg_equestrian. Thank you to all of the wonderful suppliers for helping me make Nelly’s day so special”.

Many fans of Billie’s headed to the comments to share how impressed they are at the eight-year-old’s party and to wish Nelly a happy birthday.

One fan wrote, “Looks like Nelly had a great day, Happy birthday xx”, while a second penned, “Nelly is such a little darlin. Enjoy celebrating all of you xx”.

“You are literally the most perfect family. And Billie you are just super mom!”, added a third follower.

Billie’s husband Greg shared a video of the party being put together and of clips from throughout the day. He penned, “Nelly sheps 8th birthday party, this girl is horsey mad so thank you so much to all the girls @ggg_equestrian for making it a great day for Nelly. Thank you again to everyone that made it a special day”.