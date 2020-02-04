SHEmazing!
‘A great deal of distress’: Mikey North denies kissing Alison King

Coronation Street stars Mikey North and Alison King have strongly denied cheating rumours after they were spotted ‘kissing’ at the National Television Awards.

A blurry photo of the actors sharing, what is believed to be, a kiss surfaced online in recent days which lead many to believe the soap stars had cheated on their partners.

Mikey stated: "I would like to make one thing clear. I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards. It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did.

"The grainy recording shows me simply speaking into her ear at what was a noisy public event. This report has caused me and my family a great deal of distress.

"I have an amazing wife who I adore and, as incredibly supportive as she is, it is unacceptable that she should have to deal with people seeing this kind of baseless gossip on the front page of a newspaper.

"I am so upset about this, and will not stand by while my personal reputation is tarnished. I have lodged an immediate complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation."

Alison King, who plays Carla Connor, added: “ would like to take this opportunity to say that, whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co-star Mikey North as has been reported.

