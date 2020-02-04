‘A great deal of distress’: Mikey North denies kissing Alison King

Coronation Street stars Mikey North and Alison King have strongly denied cheating rumours after they were spotted ‘kissing’ at the National Television Awards.

A blurry photo of the actors sharing, what is believed to be, a kiss surfaced online in recent days which lead many to believe the soap stars had cheated on their partners.

However, the pair have stressed that this is not true whatsoever.

Mikey stated: "I would like to make one thing clear. I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards. It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did.

"The grainy recording shows me simply speaking into her ear at what was a noisy public event. This report has caused me and my family a great deal of distress.

"I have an amazing wife who I adore and, as incredibly supportive as she is, it is unacceptable that she should have to deal with people seeing this kind of baseless gossip on the front page of a newspaper.

"I am so upset about this, and will not stand by while my personal reputation is tarnished. I have lodged an immediate complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation."

Alison King, who plays Carla Connor, added: “ would like to take this opportunity to say that, whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co-star Mikey North as has been reported.