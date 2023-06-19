85% of parents are ‘taxis’ for older children, a new study finds

A new study has revealed that 85% of parents refer to themselves as a ‘taxi’ for their older children.

The study, which was commissioned on behalf of Bus Éireann Expressway, asked parents of 16-24 year olds if they often find themselves having to drive their children around, instead of them using public transport.

In response, most parents agreed, stating that they spend anywhere between one to five hours driving their eldest children each week.

Shockingly, 39% of parents admitted that they spend six hours or more being a taxi for their older children every week.

When it comes to the most popular reasons why mums and dads need to be a ‘taxi’ for their kids, socialising, extracurricular activities and school came out on top.

Many parents who took part in the survey went on to add that they have a second car in their family. Interestingly, 17% of parents said that they would be interested in reducing their vehicles to just one car, if their older children used public transport.

However, it’s not all negative! Despite the so-called ‘taxi journeys’ taking up a lot of time, more than 40% of parents surveyed admitted that they enjoy taking their older children to different destinations, as it gives them an opportunity to spend more time together. How sweet!

Speaking about the findings, Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer of Bus Éireann Expressway, noted that many young people should look towards using public transport more frequently, if they can.

“With the Government’s decision to reduce fares by half with the new Student or Young Adult Leap Cards, there has never been a better time for young people to choose public transport and get some freedom from the taxi of Mum and Dad,” she stated.

On Bus Éireann public services, those aged between 16-23 can avail of half-price fares with either a Child, Student or Young Adult Leap Card. See leapcard.ie for all the details.

Happy travels!