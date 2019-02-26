8 lightweight jackets to shop now that we’re in a mini-heatwave
To distract us from the fact that this mini-heatwave we're experiencing right now is probably a direct impact of global warming, we're focusing on our spring wardrobes.
As temperatures reach a very cosy 17 degrees in February, we're shedding our padded parkas in favour of something a tad more lightweight.
Luckily, the high street was clearly watching the weather predictions, as it's awash with jackets to keep you covered but cool:
Zara corduroy jacket €39.95
ASOS DESIGN curve contrast stitch cotton jacket €52.54
Navy block high neck track jacket €65.00
Black longline duster jacket €75.00
Zara contrast stitch jacket €49.95
Bright Blue Suedette Biker Jacket €49.99
Monki oversized denim jacket with organic cotton in mustard €69.13
Blue Vanilla Black Floral Embroidered Studded Biker Jacket €29.00