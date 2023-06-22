5 reasons to start drinking ceremonial cacao – the world’s original chocolate

You may not be aware but it's World Chocolate Day on July 7th. We automatically think of the traditional sugar-laden variety when we think about chocolate but today, we are exploring the benefits of the world’s original and purest form of chocolate with Magic Earth Cacao, 100% ceremonial cacao. Compared with regular chocolate or non-ceremonial cacao, ceremonial cacao is a natural way to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

If you’re new to ceremonial cacao, Irish brand Magic Earth Cacao is the perfect place to start, This 100% ceremonial-grade cacao is traditionally handmade by indigenous communities, maintaining all the benefits of the cacao fruit in its most potent form. This makes it remarkably different to ultra-processed chocolate and even ‘100% pure’ or ‘organic’ cacao that’s not ‘ceremonial’ grade.

Ceremonial cacao is consumed as a warm beverage either in a group ceremony setting or as a private ritual at home, simply by setting a personal intention and practising gratitude as you enjoy it. And although ceremonial-grade cacao may look like hot chocolate, it has the potential to naturally enhance physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Within a single cup, this remarkable beverage nourishes the body, increases energy, sparks creativity, and can also be a powerful aid in spiritual growth and connection.

Guatemalan Ceremonial Cacao



“Ceremonial cacao is one of nature’s most miraculous plants, and more and more people in Ireland are experiencing first-hand its transformative effects. Whether you are looking to boost energy and focus, reduce stress and anxiety, or connect with your higher self, ceremonial cacao is a natural and alternative way to achieve it,” says the Magic Earth Cacao founder, Mandalei Kuhn.

Read on for five incredible ceremonial cacao benefits, according to Magic Earth Cacao founder Mandalei Kuhn.

Magic Earth Cacao founder Mandalei Kuhn



Physical Well-Being and Nourishment

While the extent of ceremonial cacao’s benefits goes far beyond the physical, it's a good place to begin our exploration of cacao. Cacao is a nutritional powerhouse packed with over 700 health-promoting compounds. It has an abundance of flavonoids, which offer a range of benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and enhancing cognitive function. Theobromine, found in cacao, supports healthy blood flow and cardiovascular function. While essential minerals like magnesium, iron, and zinc boost muscle and bone health, immune support, and energy production. The natural compounds in ceremonial cacao work together harmoniously to boost overall physical vitality, making it a delectable addition to a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle.

Increases Energy, Focus and Creativity

Ceremonial cacao is the ultimate elixir for enhancing productivity and creativity, making it a wonderful alternative to coffee. Unlike coffee, which can lead to jitters and energy crashes, ceremonial cacao offers a sustained boost in energy and focus without drawbacks. While it does contain a small amount of caffeine, its predominant compound is theobromine – a natural stimulant unique to cacao. Theobromine gently stimulates the nervous system, imparting pleasant and uplifting energy throughout the day. Additionally, the high flavanol content of ceremonial cacao promotes cognitive performance, memory, and creativity. While Phylathelynamine, a hormone-like compound, heightens focus, attention, goal-directed behaviour, and task completion.

Peruvian Ceremonial Cacao



Decreases Stress and Anxiety

The benefits of ceremonial-grade cacao encompass not only physical well-being but also mental health. Cacao contains various compounds known for their antidepressant properties, including serotonin and dopamine. Ceremonial cacao has demonstrated the ability to reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, and enhance mood. Promising research suggests potential antidepressant effects as well. As such, ceremonial cacao can offer a natural pathway to find inner calm, emotional balance, and a renewed sense of well-being.

Soothes PMS and Menstruation Symptoms

With its unique composition, cacao offers soothing relief on both physical and emotional levels during PMS (premenstrual syndrome) and menstruation. It contains minerals such as magnesium, which can help relax the muscles and alleviate cramps. While serotonin and other neurotransmitters naturally promote the release of "feel-good" hormones, contributing to overall emotional balance. Enjoyed as a warm, comforting beverage or incorporated into mindful practices such as meditation or gentle movement, ceremonial cacao can offer a sanctuary of calm during these phases of the menstrual cycle.

Cacao Magic Journal



Supercharge Spiritual Growth And Connection

Last but certainly not least, ceremonial cacao possesses a remarkable superpower as a transformative tool for spiritual growth and deep connection. Throughout history, ceremonial grade cacao was revered by civilizations such as the Olmec, Mayan, and Aztec people for its spiritual properties. Although the essence of ceremonial cacao was temporarily overshadowed by the invention of European chocolate, it has now been rediscovered thanks to pioneers in the modern ceremonial cacao movement. This movement has helped people to discover cacao’s identity as a superfood and chocolate source and unveiled its inherent potential to open hearts and foster genuine connections with oneself and others. It can be seamlessly integrated into various practices, including yoga, meditation, journaling, and self-inquiry, offering a gateway to personal expansion and profound experiences.

If you are interested in experiencing ceremonial-grade cacao, it is essential to buy authentic cacao from a reputable source that sources cacao ethically and sustainably and uses minimal processing methods.

Explore the Magic Earth Cacao collection; Guatemalan Ceremonial Cacao (from €25), sourced from the Ruku'x'Ulew women's collective, imparts a vibrant energy perfect to start the day for creativity or before a workout. Peruvian Ceremonial Cacao (from €23.50) has a more gentle energy, providing a sense of love and connection and is ideal for meditation and slowing down. This cacao is grown and prepared by a local Quechuan family in Peru in honour of Quechuan tradition.

Explore Magic Earth Cacao's authentic Guatemalan and Peruvian ceremonial cacao at magicearthcacao.com.