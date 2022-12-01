40 of the best Christmas Gifts for foodies this Christmas

Christmas is a time to indulge in delectable foods and thirst-quenching drinks, from chocolates and mince pies, to bubbly and Irish coffee. There is nothing quite like filling up on delicious foods and drinks to celebrate the holiday of giving. While we all like tucking into some good grub ourselves, gifting some delicious treats to your loved ones to enjoy over the festive period and into the new year is even better. So why not give the gift of tasty food this Christmas and share the festive spirit through snacks and tipples?

To make the decision easier, we’ve created the ultimate food & drink gift guide to help you choose the perfect present to put under the tree this Christmas. If you have any foodie friends or family members, they will be delighted to unwrap any of the fabulous foods and drinks on our Christmas gift guide below.

Gourmet Gifts Winter & Wine – RRP €80

The Gourmet Gifts Winter and Wine Gift set combines 2 of Santa’s favourites, Cheese and Wine! Not to mention the added extras like crackers, chutney and a mini cheeseboard, you’ll be all set for a cosy night in by the fire. This set includes 2 Carraigline Cheeses, a box of Sheridans Cheesemonger Crackers, a Bottle of Red Wine and white wine and a seriously cute Mini Wooden Cheese Board. Buy here.

Folláin Gift Box (Jam and/or Marmalade) – RRP from €15

Did you know that Folláin is the Irish word for wholesome? They have been sharing their passion for good food and eating well through our dedication to making delicious preserves. The West Cork family business has created a fabulous gift box that would be loved by the foodie in your house.

This year they are making, two different types of Marmalade Gift Boxes (each containing four different jars of divine marmalade e.g. Seville, Grapefruit, Whiskey and Orange Marmalades in one – RRP €15) and they have also created a Relish Gift Box containing 6 jars of deliciousness (RRP €20). The best part of gifting one of these boxes is that Folláin are proudly donating 50% of every online purchase to Simon Communities of Ireland from the 25th of November until 31st December 2022. Buy here.

Brompton Coffee Scoop by The Snug Room – RRP €14.50

When an early morning requires a caffeine boost this Brompton Coffee Scoop will help in beverage preparation. This striking stainless steel scoop with brass finish is designed with a clever crocodile clip to re-seal coffee grounds once finished, ensuring they’re neatly stored away and kept fresh. There is also no fear of the scoop getting lost in the depths of the cutlery drawer. It comes in a Kraft book style box making a lovely gift for coffee connoisseurs. Buy here.

Coole Swan – RRP €26

Nothing on the Irish market compares to the versatility and quality of Coole Swan, a refreshing modern craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. The perfect drink to enjoy chilled, over ice or in cutting edge cocktails with friends and family this festive season, and the ideal gift for those who enjoy superior Irish products and unique flavours. Available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and a range of independent retailers across Ireland.

The Natural Bakery Gingerbread House – RRP €55

The Natural Bakery are back this year with its much-loved Gingerbread Houses. Available online and in their 11 stores throughout Leinster, the Gingerbread Houses are lovingly created by The Natural Bakery team in Stillorgan using only the best ingredients. Buy here.

Hederman Smoked Salmon – from €7 to €150

Since 1982, Belvelly Smokehouse, owned by Caroline and Frank Hederman, is the only traditional smokehouse of its kind in Ireland and has been producing exceptional hot and cold smoked fish, and arguably some of the world’s finest smoked salmon. This family business also produces smoked eel, mackerel, haddock, mussels, butter, and spices. At Christmas, production at the smoke house climbs exponentially, as customers from Ireland and around the world enjoy the tradition of eating and gifting cold smoked salmon. You can find the Hederman’s jewel of a shop in the fish aisle of the English Market or you can buy here.

Salt & Pepper Pots by The Snug Room – RRP €23.50

Beautifully smooth with a contrast of colours the Brompton Salt and Pepper Pots are the perfect addition to any dining table. The deep polished Granite stores pepper whilst the neutral marble can house crisp sea salt. Buy here.

Wine Lovers Hamper by Gourmet Tart Co. – RRP €70

Gourmet Tart Co. has been offering warm gestures in the form of delicious treats for over 20 years. All contents of the hampers are locally sourced in Galway with the food offerings freshly made by Gourmet Tart Co. so when someone buys a Gourmet Tart Company hamper, they directly support 70 local Irish jobs. This year they have created beautiful hand-made food hampers such as their Wine Lovers Hamper which can be bought here and they offer nationwide delivery for just €5.

M&S Choc Corn Wreath – RRP €12

Sweet and salty toffee popcorn loaded with milk chocolate, green and red chocolate beans and green Christmas trees. Available from M&S stores nationwide.

The Wine Opener – RRP €50

The Wine Opener, an Irish family run business, has gained over 5000 customers since launching in 2021. The staple product, an easy to use, sleek electronic wine opener, has amassed a loyal following. Designed by mother-daughter duo, Mary and Sophie Leahy, it is a must have gift this Christmas. The Wine Opener has launched a new website, which showcases the great story behind the brand as well as offering the innovative product which is perfect for anyone who loves a glass of wine but hates using a corkscrew. Buy here.

Tefal Cake Factory Délices Mini Oven – RRP €219.99 from Currys.ie

This Tefal mini oven makes light work of making cakes and bakes. It’s super-easy to set up and it makes cakes that are uniform in size, light and fluffy. It has 5 automatic programs to set the ideal temperature and time for cakes such as molten chocolate cakes and meringues. There's also a manual mode and it comes with a bunch of accessories, such as a mini muffin mould and a non-stick tray. A fabulous foodie gift that your friends will adore. Buy from Currys here.

Homesense Bottle Basket – RRP €9.99

This twin bottle basket will appeal to any wine lover or person who likes to make everyday drink bottles look pretty. This woven basket has a top handle making it perfect for carrying bottles back and forward to the dining table. Available from Homesense stores now.

Mr Bell's – Pinch Pots Spice Gift Sets – from €10

To spice up the festivities, Mr Bells will be doing their usual range of Pinch Pot spice gift sets, with handcrafted seasonings, along with their spiced mulled wine, essential Christmas spices and hampers, which are all available to buy in the market and online here.

George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill – RRP €139.99

Do you have someone in your life who is an avid cook, host, or simply loves food? This George Foreman George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill makes a perfect Christmas Gift for any household especially if they are tight on space. With a sturdy removable grill stand, it’s perfect for the patio, balcony or even the kitchen if the weather isn’t playing ball. The BBQ grill is easily removed from the base and can be safely operated for some countertop grilling indoors. George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill is apartment approved, kitchen ready and is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

Barefoot Wine – RRP €10

Whether you’re choosing to say goodbye to the year with a New Year’s Eve bash for all your neighbours, or just relaxing at home with the family this festive season, Barefoot Wine has the perfect tipple for everyone. The range includes Barefoot Moscato, Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon, Barefoot Malbec, Barefoot Chardonnay, Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay and Barefoot Pink Moscato alongside Barefoot Pinot Grigio, Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc, Barefoot Merlot and Barefoot White Zinfandel. Packed with big flavours and gorgeous aromas – there’s plenty to choose from! Barefoot Wine is available nationwide from all good stockists nationwide.

ELY Wine Bars Festive Gifts – RRP from €40

This year’s theme from ELY Wine Bars is the LovELY Luxury in a Box – Wine and Gourmet Goodies, Curated Specially, Delivered Nationwide. Think organic Cavas, Champagnes and luxurious caviar. Decadent, handmade chocolates, local cheeses, charcuterie and some of the world’s best made, under-the-radar organic and biodynamic wines. All beautifully presented in sustainable, Irish made gift boxes and accompanied by personalised gift cards by local artists Ruth of Duck Blue and Dubliner Doodles. Buy here.

Lir Chocolates Ultimate Irish Chocolate Hamper RRP €75

Lir Chocolates, the luxurious chocolate brand, proudly made in Meath, is delighted to announce the return of its hugely popular Ultimate Irish Chocolate Hamper in time for Christmas 2022. Bringing together best sellers from the Lir Chocolates, Baileys Chocolate and Guinness Chocolate ranges, including the Baileys Chocolate Bombe box; Lir’s stunning ‘Occasions’ gift box; Baileys Chocolate Christmas Star; Guinness Mini Caramels Pouch and the much-loved Lir Almond & Hazelnut and Salted Caramel Truffles. This delicious Irish hamper is a one-stop-shop for all your festive chocolates needs this Christmas and is exclusively available for convenient home delivery through Lir’s online store here.

Lyre’s Classico, Non-Alcoholic Festive Fizz – RRP €14

Lyre’s award winning Classico has been impossibly crafted with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Classico doesn’t just mimic an Italian Sparkling, it stands alone as a premium non-alcoholic celebration in a bottle. If you are not sure what to gift that someone special in your life, then why not make it a Lyre’s Classico, which is exclusively available in Brown Thomas, Grafton Street in its very own gift box or click here.

Seagull Coffee Hamper by Seagull Bakery Treats – RRP €55

For the coffee lover in your life, the Seagull Coffee Hamper is the dream. For €55 it includes a Seagull branded powder coated Miir reusable coffee cup ensuring coffee maintains its ideal temperature; a delicious blend of Christmas warm n' fuzzies coffee from Roasted Brown plus the sought-after Seagull Christmas Florentines the special Seagull Bakery take on the classic florentine made with organic flaked almonds, organic glaze cherries, orange peel and coated in 70% dark chocolate. Waterford’s favourite bakery is delivering its delights nationwide which can be ordered online here.

On the Pigs Back – from €55

Doing what they do best, On The Pig’s Back has a selection of tasty Christmas hampers available from €55. Bring the bites this festive season, with their Artisan Food Hampers including everything from red onion marmalade and chicken liver pate, to salami plates, chutney and crackers – all complimented by a wide variety of cheeses. To top it off, a selection of Artisan condiments of Irish chocolates, biscuits, and a nice bottle of French Wine. Buy here.

‘I’m Dreaming of a Green Christmas’ by Stillgarden – RRP €70

This sustainable inspired Christmas Gift Set is a perfect fit for your green-fingered friends. While containing Stillgarden’s most popular products, full-sized bottles of the Social Gin and a 200 ml bottle of the Spent Spresso cocktail, the set also comes with Poachers soda, Stillgarden’s signature tall glass and reusable copper straw. And adding to the festive fun is the DIY Botanical Grow Kit (with compostable flowerpot) and two Garden Tour tickets, which is sure to make any eco hero happy. Buy here.

Mezze Serving Platter or Serving Board with Amalfi Design from reuzi – RRP €30

The foodie in your life will love this colourful terrazzo board by Maxwell Williams. The stunning surface appearance makes this terrazzo serving platter perfect for sharing food. Small specks of earthy tones and marine blue, turquoise and soft grey embedded in white stone set this serving board apart. The surface is durable and stays cool, so this platter is ideal for presenting cheese, fruit and desserts. Buy from reuzi.ie here.

The Paddy Box

Have a friend who lives abroad and can’t make it home this Christmas? The annual Christmas Paddy Box is bursting with quintessentially Irish staples like Tayto crisps, Barry’s Tea and Cadbury chocolate priced €59.95. In less than five minutes (four steps) you simply click your preferred box, type your personal message and your box will be sent at super speed anywhere across the globe. You can also check out The Paddy Box’s pop-up shop in Arnotts this year to view its extensive themed boxes. Buy here.

James Whelan Butchers Beef Bonds

Beef Bonds are an innovative approach to gifting as the bonds allow the recipient to own a share in one of James Whelan Butchers prized Hereford or Angus Cattle, who graze all year round on the hills of Tipperary at their family farm. Each bondholder will receive a beautiful gift certificate as their guarantee, referencing the details of the animal it is linked to. The Bonds generally mature within 14 to 22 weeks of purchase, but shorter-term bonds are available on request. On maturity, a chilled box of various beautiful cuts of high-quality meat such as delicious rich roasts and succulent steaks is prepared by James Whelan’s artisan craft butchers and delivered to the bondholder, anywhere in Ireland. Buy here.

Dingle Gin Limited Edition Christmas Gifting Tube – RRP €38

The ultimate favourite for the G&T fan, Dingle Gin is available in a limited edition gifting tube this Christmas, giving this festive gift a little more sparkle. Dingle Gin is a classic Irish gin that grows in stature year on year from one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in Dingle, County Kerry. Made with water from the distillery’s own well and infused with local botanicals such as rowan berries from the mountain ash trees, fuchsia, bog myrtle, heather and hawthorn, it’s a true taste of the Kerry landscape. Ideal for a classic G&T serve or for festive gin based cocktails. Available here and independent stockists soon

The Roughty Foodie – from €25 – €160

For Christmas foodies and food-lovers all year round, the Roughty Foodie boasts a wide range of treats and delicacies, all of which are Irish produced. The ‘Pure Cork’ gift basket is jam packed with the very best of Cork goodies – the perfect Christmas gift for friends. For a real taste of the market, the Roughy Foodie adds in other English Market items such as smoked salmon, spiced beef, or even a bottle of bubbly – these hamper show-stoppers come in size small, medium or large – and from west-Cork cheese to homemade jams, there is something for everyone. Buy here.

Hot Whiskey Syrup from Designist – RRP €16

Another elixir from The Dublin Cocktail Lab, this little delight helps you to make the perfect hot whiskey at home making it an ideal stocking filler for fans of a hot toddy. This hot whiskey syrup is a tasty blend of seasonal spices and rich demerara sugar designed to give you a perfect hot whiskey every time. With 200ml of syrup, one bottle will make up to 10 hot whiskeys – all you need is water and the Irish whiskey of your choice. If the recipient isn’t a drinker, this syrup pairs equally wonderfully with non-alcoholic spirits. Buy here.

GIY Ultimate Starter GROWBox – RRP €39.99

This is an ideal gift for the foodie in your life that would enjoy growing their own food. This large sized GROWBox is ultimate starter box for the beginner GIYer who really wants to get stuck in. This is a box comes with ten types of seeds (Beetroot, Carrots, Tomatoes, Salad greens, Lettuce, Peas, Chilli, Rocket, Squash and Courgette and includes everything you need to start your growing journey successfully including pots, trays, compost disks, seaweed feed and your grow your own guide too. The recipient will also have access to the accompanying online course to learn everything they need to know. Buy here.

Bubble Brothers

Gift a seasonal gift box of wines from Bubble Brothers, with bottles handpicked to complement the day’s fare. Treat that someone special, to everything needed to compliment a festively fun feast: bubbles for an aperitif and a white wine, a rosé and two different reds to accompany starters and the main meal, with a bottle of luxurious tawny port to round things off alongside the pudding and cake. Available to purchase at their English Market stall or online here.

Simple and Healthy Recipe Book by Soraya Quigley – RRP €18.99

Simple and Healthy is the new, go to book, to help discover wonderfully tasty ingredients that are good for you and readily available in the shops. The recipes, created and tested by Coze Bakes author and blogger, Soraya Quigley, are listed in a way to help you understand how easy it is to introduce healthy adaptations and changes to daily meal plans. The book guides the reader through the sometimes-overwhelming list of ingredients that can help with specific dietary needs, a healthy lifestyle choice and generally result in a healthier, happier you. Tried and tested recipes from Soraya at Coze Bakes, this easy-to-use book will introduce you to different types of cooking and baking with very little effort. Giving you back control of what you put in your body. Buy here.

Dunnes Stores Helen James Considered Rochelle Apron – RRP €10

This comfortable cotton apron from Helen James is the ideal gift for the baker in your life. With a vibrant all-over print, an adjustable head loop and a self-tie closure at the waist, this apron will suit someone who loves spending time in the kitchen all year round. It even comes with two generously proportioned pockets, which are always handy to have when cooking up a storm. Buy here.

Baileys Chocolate Bombe – RRP €6

If you’re looking to impress this festive season, Baileys Chocolates will certainly hit the spot. Returning to the Baileys range for the festive season are the deliciously indulgent, Baileys Chocolate Bombes. Pop the chocolate bombe into a mug and melt away the velvety, Baileys-flavoured milk chocolate by pouring over your choice of hot milk. Then simply watch as the yummy, white marshmallows bubble out into your mug. Each pack contains 3 individual Chocolate Bombes ready for dunking and making the hottest drink around! If you fancy a boozy hot choccy, add Bailey’s liqueur for a splash of festive fun. Bailey’s chocolate range is available at selected Supervalu, Tesco and Dunnes stores nationwide or online here

Heart of Spain Castilla Y Leon Hamper (Christmas Edition) – RRP €150

There’s still time to order a hamper of artisan Spanish food and drink in time for Christmas – Cork-based family business Heart of Spain is accepting orders for Christmas delivery all over Ireland right up until Monday, 19th December. Hampers are filled with authentic gourmet goodies from producers in the Castilla and León regions in Spain – think charcuterie like Suckling Pig Ham Leg, artisan chorizo and Iberian Cebo de Campo ham slices along and a variety of Spanish cheeses and condiments. There’s also traditional Spanish sweet treats like Turron, made with toasted almonds, honey, sugar and egg, and Polvorones, traditional Spanish holiday cookies made from almonds, along with a wide range of red and white wines. View and buy Heart of Spain hampers here

Dingle Vodka – RRP €38.95

Dingle Distillery’s first product. Before the whiskey and before the gin there was Dingle Vodka. What makes this vodka so unique and unusual is the fact that it is quintuple distilled. The fifth distillation creates the finest purest spirit. As with all their products, Dingle use water from a local well to create their masterpieces all of course in small batches. Enjoy with a variety of mixers or channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and enjoy in a classic Cosmopolitan cocktail. Buy here.

EcoSet Wine Bottle and Tumbler Gift set – RRP €60

Enhance your drinking experience with this matching insulated wine bottle and tumbler travel sets, the new go-to product for transporting wine in style. Fits a full bottle of wine while maintaining the perfect temperature for over 24 hours. Comes with two matching 12oz tumblers. Crafted with eco-friendly, premium 18/8, stainless steel. Completely shatterproof, it replaces fragile glass bottles, for glass-free zones. This gift set is perfect for any wine connoisseur. Presented in a classy white gift box. 100% Irish owned and designed. Buy here.

Ashford Castle Trio of Jam on Ashford Castle Serving Board – RRP €70

Perfectly designed in collaboration with Caulfield Boards, Ashford Castle trio of Jam and serving board make the perfect gift for any foodie. Included in this delicious selection are jams carefully produced in Ashford Castle’s kitchens by Chef Hilary. Buy here.

Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Truffles – RRP €7

Get ready chocolate lovers, Lily O’Brien’s has launched a decadently delicious range of chocolate truffles that will melt in the mouth. Available in three luxuriously indulgent recipes, Milk Chocolate Truffles, Salted Caramel Truffles and Vanilla, these divine truffles are created with passion using Lily O’Brien’s signature chocolate recipe. Each truffle is individually wrapped and available in all major retailers or buy here.

Dark Horse Wine – RRP €12*

Follow your own path this holiday season, from Thanksgiving through to Christmas and New Year's with Dark Horse Wine. Enjoy Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon, Dark Horse Malbec, Dark Horse Merlot, Dark Horse Chardonnay and Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc. The Dark Horse team works side-by-side with 400 Californian grape growers to take the first pick of their harvest so that only the best fruit goes into its wines. The wines themselves are tasted over 100 times before the consumer pours their first glass. It is therefore no surprise that Dark Horse has won 100 awards over the past 2 years internationally. Available nationwide from all good stockists. *with a seasonal promotional price of €10 across a number of retailers this November and December.

Kinara Gift Voucher – RRP various

A Kinara gift voucher could be the ideal gift for the foodie in your life. Valid in all three Kinara Group locations, diners can enjoy their choosing of the delectable menu and choice wines, continuing the togetherness long after the Christmas period. Either order digitally from their site and print out at home or call them to have a physical card posted directly to you or the lucky recipient. Buy here.

The Johnstown Estate, Co Meath – Festive Afternoon Tea, €35 per person or Sparkling Afternoon Tea, €43 per person

Treat someone you love to an indulgent Festive Afternoon Tea at The Johnstown Estate, just 35 minutes’ drive from Dublin. Served in The Atrium, an airy, elegant space lavishly decorated with a tall Christmas tree and a must-see Gingerbread Village, guests will enjoy seasonally inspired finger sandwiches, cakes and pastries, as well as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and seasonal jams. Afternoon Tea is accompanied by a selection of JJ Darboven teas and freshly brewed coffee or add some bubbles and opt for The Johnstown Estate Sparkling Afternoon Tea, served with Prosecco. Available from 1st December 2022 – 8th of January 2023, find out more and book here

Apothic Wine – RRP €13

Toast the festive season with Apothic’s award winning silky-smooth red wines and enjoy Apothic Red, Apothic Cab and Apothic Merlot. The #1 Premium wine brand in America, Apothic is renowned for creating silky-smooth wines. Apothic Red is a red blend that showcases the winemaker’s painstaking work both on the vine and in the cellar, the bold, velvety Apothic Cab offers a smooth twist on Cabernet Sauvignon and the latest addition Apothic Merlot is a feast for the senses with its dark fruit intensity and plush, velvety mouthfeel. Available from Irish retailers nationwide.

L’OR BARISTA Sublime Coffee Machine – RRP €89.99

If you have a coffee addict in your close circle, then this coffee machine from L’OR is the ideal Christmas gift for them! Available in three stunning colours, this double-spouted espresso coffee machine will give your loved one the ultimate caffeine pick-me-up with each use. The machine also pairs stunningly with L’OR’s new L’OR Barista XXL capsules, which can hold twice the regular amount of coffee. Who wouldn’t love the opportunity to become your very own barista at home? Available to purchase here.

M&S Starry Night Shortbread Selection Projection Tin – €13.50

Filled with all butter and chocolate chip shortbread and playing a fun Christmas tune music, this light-up tin with a rotating starry night projector is set to be THE gift of the season with customer already going wild for it! Available from M&S stores nationwide.