25 chic long dresses that offer comfort & style this Summer

by

Long summer dresses are a little ‘inside secret’ the fashion set regularly use to bridge the gap between seasons or when the sun refuses to shine.

We all hark on about how difficult it is to dress during those intermittent time periods, y'know, when it's too warm to don a jacket or coat but too cold not to cover up a bit, but it turns out that long dresses have been right there all along. Saving the day and our wardrobes.

It goes without saying, too, but aside from tricky weather forecasts, long summer dresses are actually a godsend in other areas of our lives. They are an OG in our modest fashion collections, cover up many a bad tan job or even in leg hair growth inbetween laser treatments, which is why we’re constantly on the hunt for the next style to snap up.  

Scroll down for 25 long summer dresses that come fashion writer approved.

Tesco F&F, Green Floral Midi Wrap Dress – €32
 
Choice Boutique, Derhy Floral Print Dress – €150
 
H&M in Dundrum Town Centre, Long Chiffon Dress – €49.99
 
Preloved by Ebay.ie, Calvin Klein Exquisite Sunset Floral Dress – €102
 
Choice Boutique, Derhy Chiffon Dress – €185
 
TK Maxx, Amy Jane London Shirred Floral Frill Maxi
 
M&S Collection, Cotton Colour Block Midaxi Beach Dress – €54
 
Dunnes Stores, Savida Ric-Rac Trim Midi Dress – €40
 
Stradivarius in Jervis Street Shopping Centre, Tulle Dress – €39.99
 
Silk Fred, Relaxed Off Shoulder Bardot Frill Midi Dress – €55
 
Salsa Jeans, Floral Maxi Dress was €129, now €103.20
NEW store opened in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre
 
Coast, Ruffle Detail Wrap Organza Midi Dress – was €169, now €135.20
 
New Look in Jervis Street Shopping Centre
Goddiva Blue Floral Chiffon Tiered Maxi Dress – €75
 
Choice Boutique, Soyaconcept Ruffle Dress – €60
 
Dunnes Stores, Tie Dye Dress €25
 
V by Very, Pink Pleated Linen Midaxi Dress – €45
 
Club L London, Syrah Blue Floral Ruffled Strappy Maxi Dress – €170
 
Choice Boutique, Soyaconcept Day Dress – €60
 
Pamela Scott, Tommy Hilfiger Stripe Shirt Dress – was €179.99, now €126
 
Tesco F&F, Black Tiered Maxi Crinkle Dress – €38
 
Oxendales, Anise Hazel Button Front Strappy Midi Dress – €77.50
 
Dunnes Stores, Shirred Dress – €30
 
M&S Collection, Cotton High Neck Midaxi Beach Dress – €54
 

 

Brown Thomas, Farm Rio Macaw Bloom Dress – €315
 
Folkster at Dundrum Town Centre, Madeline Embellished Dress – €197.95
 
River Island in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Tiered Maxi Dress – €100
 

 

