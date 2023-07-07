25 chic long dresses that offer comfort & style this Summer

Long summer dresses are a little ‘inside secret’ the fashion set regularly use to bridge the gap between seasons or when the sun refuses to shine.
We all hark on about how difficult it is to dress during those intermittent time periods, y'know, when it's too warm to don a jacket or coat but too cold not to cover up a bit, but it turns out that long dresses have been right there all along. Saving the day and our wardrobes.
It goes without saying, too, but aside from tricky weather forecasts, long summer dresses are actually a godsend in other areas of our lives. They are an OG in our modest fashion collections, cover up many a bad tan job or even in leg hair growth inbetween laser treatments, which is why we’re constantly on the hunt for the next style to snap up.
Scroll down for 25 long summer dresses that come fashion writer approved.
