18-34 year olds can now register for the vaccine from their pharmacy

Great news for the young adults of Ireland, as the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that 700 select pharmacies across the country are to start administering Covid-19 vaccines to 18 to 34-year-olds starting next Monday.

People within this age group will need to contact their pharmacy and register directly with them as opposed to availing of the national vaccine portal which is due to open up for 30 to 34-year-olds next Friday.

Starting this coming Monday, July 5, pharmacies will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people within the 18 to 34 age category, which is a single dose vaccine.

However, the Health Minister also noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for these young adults once the official vaccine portal opens for them, but supplies will be low.

Appearing on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed, “Next Monday, pharmacies will begin administering Janssen, to people aged 18 to 34, who have contacted their pharmacy, registered with their pharmacy and said, ‘I’d like to be vaccinated’.”

“I wanted to make sure that every vaccine dose we have, of all four, are used up and are available to people. It’s really important. So, as of Monday, pharmacies, about 750 pharmacies around the country, will begin vaccinating people 18 to 34 with Janssen,” Donnelly explained.

The HSE has advised people to book in advance, making sure to contact a participating pharmacy, as not all pharmacies will be administering the vaccine. Check out the list of participating pharmacies here.