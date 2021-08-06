17-year-old girl tragically dies in road traffic collision in Meath

It has been reported this morning that a 17-year-old girl has tragically died following a road traffic collision in Meath yesterday afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 4:40pm on Thursday, August 5, in Pelletstown, Drumree, Co. Meath.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene before being removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Unfortunately, two others were involved in the accident, with a young man in his 20’s suffering from serious injuries and being treated in Beaumont Hospital. Meanwhile, a third person, a male in his late teens was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene with local diversions in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera/dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to the young girl’s family during this heartbreaking time, along with the other two males still recovering.