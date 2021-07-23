15-year-old dies in hospital after being rescued from Lough Sheelin

A 15-year-old boy has tragically died in hospital after being rescued from drowning in Lough Sheelin in Co. Cavan on Tuesday afternoon.

After coming into difficulty while out swimming in Lough Sheelin, the young teenager was rescued from the water at around 3pm by emergency services. He was then rushed to CHI Temple Street.

However, it was reported today that the 15-year-old boy has sadly passed away.

This is the second drowning incident in Co. Cavan this week, as on Wednesday evening a young mum in her late 20’s drowned in Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan after going into the water trying to save her child.

Natasha Core, a mum-of-two, went into the water to help her child who was struggling to get back to the shore, before running into difficulty herself.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30pm on Wednesday night, July 21. A wide-scale search ensued involving the Coast Guard helicopter, several units of gardaí and Civil Defence before the woman’s body was found at around 9pm.

In light of the first UN World Drowning Prevention Day, which is due to take place this weekend on July 25, Water Safety Ireland have encouraged families to think of it as a “day to remember loved ones lost. Make it your day one by practicing water safety in everything you do. Together, let’s bring our drownings down for good.”