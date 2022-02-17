14 of the most fun and innovative ideas for your bachelorette party!

Organising a hen party can be hard work. It's difficult to come up with something fun, unique and personalised to your bride and her squad. Some brides want something more chill, while other want to go all out and others want something totally off the wall!

Which is why we've come up with some of the most fun activities for every bridal party ready to have the night of their lives! Browse below and get inspired for you and your girl gang!

Make a party playlist

This is one of the first things to tick off your list, before you ever get started planning! The playlist sets the tone for the day, so whether you listen to it on the way to an amazing adventure or while getting ready for a girl’s night out, it’s handy to have one ready to go!

Plan appetisers

There are so many recipes for fun bachelorette-inspired food out there, you’ll be spoiled for choice! From erotic cookies to rose-infused gummy bears, there’s lots of themed foods you can have ready to go for hungry bachelorettes!

Get mani-pedis

This is a great one to do close to the wedding day. If your bride wants a more chilled kind of vibe to her bachelorette, this is a relaxing and self-indulgent activity that will let her get glammed up and ready for her big day!

Water obstacle course

These are so much fun, and you’ll have the excuse to get this cute bachelorette and bride squad swimsuits! This is definitely something that’s perhaps better suited to a summer time bachelorette or maybe one abroad, but it’s a super fun activity that will have you all laughing your heads off!

Go glamping

Get back in touch with nature with your bride-to-be and try spending a night beneath the stars. Getting away from all the stress of wedding planning and spending some quality girl time together may be just what she needs.

Have a spa day

Another low-key and chilled idea for the bride who shudders at the idea of clubbing for her bachelorette, a spa day will let her feel gorgeously rejuvenated and relaxed, whether you go for facials, massages, mani-pedis, or all three!

Go to a theme park

For the bride who’s super fun-loving, a theme park could be a great idea to connect with her inner child and have a fab girly day out together! Get adventurous and go on the wildest rides for a little thrill-seeking!

Bachelorette slumber party

Kick it old school and have a good old fashioned slumber party, complete with adorable matching PJs, party games and one of her favourite teenage movies. Go all out with decorations and prizes throughout the night!

Go to a cocktail class

Up your cocktail-making game by attending a mixology class to learn how to make all your favourites and maybe even a few craft selections! This is a really fun one for groups and is a great afternoon activity to try out.

Go to a karaoke night

Get dressed up and hit the town! Karaoke night is your time to shine, with great music, great laughs and nothing to lose, get your bride up there to sing her heart out! Maybe queue ‘Going to the Chapel’?

Schedule a photoshoot

Make all of Instagram jealous with a stunning bachelorette photoshoot, complete with costumes, makeup and an amazing backdrop. With the right photographer, this will be a beautiful and hilarious way to capture some of your best memories!

Go to a comedy club

A big gaggle of bachelorettes arriving will ensure prime material from your comedian – probably aimed at all of you! Get your giggle on by booking dinner and a show for a night of guaranteed laughs!

Go to a festival

The perfect way to celebrate saying goodbye to single life, a festival means you get to spend the day dancing, drinking and exploring the festival grounds with your girls! Find your favourite flower crown – or a mini veil for the bride! – and get your dance on!

Do a winery or distillery tour

A classy way to get your drink on, a winery or distillery or even a brewery tour in the right place can be an unforgettable experience. Tastings, having fun with the guide and viewing the ground can be a great afternoon activity to pass the day!