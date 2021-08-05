12 to 15 year olds can register for their Covid vaccine from next week

It has just been announced that children aged 12 to 15-years-old can register for their Covid-19 vaccination from next Thursday, August 12.

The HSE registration portal for Covid-19 vaccinations will then be open for all of those aged 12 and up as confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this afternoon.

Taking to Twitter today, the Minister announced, “The registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for children and young people, age 12-15 will open next week.”

“I'm encouraging parents and these young people to seek information from reliable sources such as the HSE website,” he added.

This new development comes as Ireland’s uptake on the Covid-19 vaccination soars. As reported by independent.ie, approximately 64% of 16 and 17-year-olds have taken up a vaccine appointment so far.

Meanwhile, 80% of those over the age of 16 in Ireland have received one of their vaccination doses, and 75% are now fully protected against the virus.

Just last week the Minister for Health confirmed that unvaccinated children will not be stopped from attending school come September when the new term starts. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for younger children have advised that a parent’s decision to accept, defer or refuse a vaccine for their child should be respected.

To check out the HSE vaccine portal and register for your vaccine today, go to vaccine.hse.ie