12 of the most shocking and devastating TV deaths of all time

Many of us become unashamedly attached to our favourite TV characters, and so when their deaths play out on screen, it can almost feel like you’re going through the five stages of grief.

Whether it’s an expected departure or a completely shocking one, every death still feels just as devastating as the last. There have been some heartbreakers over the past few years, and so we thought we’d take a look back at some of TV’s biggest losses.

From Stranger Things to Grey’s Anatomy, here are the 12 biggest TV character deaths that we are still struggling to comprehend:

Emma Morley – One Day

Credit: Netflix

Emma’s death in One Day is the most recent on our list, which only makes it even more painful. This Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel showcases uni graduates Emma and Dexter on the same day each year (July 15, to be exact) as they grow and change together. The pair have an agonising will-they-won’t-they romance, and just one episode after they eventually get together, Emma is tragically killed when she is hit by a car while riding her bike. The final episode of the series sees Dex through his grief over the following years, as he comes to terms with the loss of his soulmate. We might never get over this one!

Edmund Bridgerton – Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

In the first season of Bridgerton, viewers are informed that the patriarch of the family – Edmund Bridgerton – died shortly before the birth of his eighth and final child, Hyacinth. Fast forward to season two, and fans got to see the brutal moment that Edmund suddenly passed away in front of his eldest child Anthony, after being stung by a bee. The flashback not only gives a necessary insight into Anthony’s mindset, but it also showcases the devastating ways that Violet’s grief affected her. Bridgerton rarely tends to do any flashback scenes, but this moment was a necessity to fill in some of the show's blanks.

Cassie Stuart – Unforgotten

Credit: ITV

Across four series, Unforgotten fans fell in love with no-nonsense DCI Cassie Stuart. Not only is Nicola Walker just an incredible actress in her own right, but her on-screen friendship with Sanjeev Bhaskar was magical to watch. Then, in the penultimate episode of season four, viewers were horrified when Cassie got into a fatal car accident. Given that, in the final moments of her life, she chose to send an apologetic voicemail to her ailing father, Cassie’s death was a gut punch for viewers. Speaking to the Radio Times after the episode aired, Nicola Walker admitted: “I didn’t walk away from the show, nor did they ask me to leave. It was simply that Chris [Lang, creator] and I thought it was a fantastic, impactful story.”

Bob Newby – Stranger Things

Credit: Netflix

Several deaths in Stranger Things have upset us over the years, but Bob Newby’s demise in season two will always stick out to us. Introduced as Joyce’s goofball new boyfriend, Bob tries to blend in with her family but constantly feels like an outsider. When he takes the chance to become ‘Bob Newby, Superhero’ and rescue the gang, you’re led to believe that he has saved the day and rescued Joyce, Hopper and the others from the demodogs. However, as he forms a smile at being reunited with Joyce in safety, the ruthless creatures suddenly pound on Bob, giving him one of the most gruesome deaths in the show’s history. Even though his character was in Stranger Things for less than a whole season, Bob certainly made an impact.

Derek Shepherd – Grey’s Anatomy

Credit: ABC

With his nickname being ‘McDreamy’, it was always inevitable that Dr Derek Shepherd’s passing on Grey’s Anatomy would send fans into mourning. After appearing since the pilot and featuring on the hit show for 11 seasons, Derek is killed off in the (ironically titled) episode “How to Save a Life", when he becomes involved in a car accident. After being the show’s most beloved couple for years, Derek’s wife Meredith is forced to say a tear-jerking goodbye to her husband at his bedside. For many viewers, Grey’s Anatomy lost its sparkle when McDreamy passed, and we can’t blame them for it.

Sybil Crawley and Matthew Crawley – Downton Abbey

Credit: ITV

Despite its assumptions as a lighthearted period drama, Downton Abbey is filled to the brim with unexpected character deaths. Most notably, fans were left in pieces following the passing of Sybil Crawley and Mary’s husband Matthew. As actors Jessica Brown Findlay and Dan Stevens wanted to leave the series, creator Julian Fellows had to find ways to write them out – and, naturally, he chose the most devastating deaths possible. Sybil lost her life shortly after the birth of her first child (later named Sybbie in her memory), as a result of eclampsia. Meanwhile, the Downton Christmas special of 2012 brought tears to its viewers, as Matthew Crawley was brutally killed off in a car accident. To make matters worse, the crash occurs as Matthew is on his way back from visiting Mary and their newborn son in hospital. While the show continues to be a joy after Sybil and Matthew’s passings, their deaths always play in the back of our minds.

Finn Hudson – Glee

Credit: FOX

Following the passing of Glee star Cory Monteith in July 2013, the hit musical series sadly had no choice but to address his loss. In the third episode of Glee’s fifth season, titled "The Quarterback", the entire cast pays tribute to the 31-year-old actor. In a beautifully moving episode, the character of Finn Hudson is remembered through several beautiful songs, including Rachel’s rendition of Make You Feel My Love. Although the entire cast of Glee manage to encapsulate their grief and love for Finn and Cory, the episode hits hardest through the performance of Lea Michele, who was Cory’s partner both on and off screen at the time.

Sean Devlin – Derry Girls

Credit: Channel 4

Although it occasionally has poignant moments, Derry Girls never tackled any deaths amongst its core characters – that is, until its penultimate-ever episode. After having her first kiss, Clare’s giddiness is brutally crushed when Erin’s father Gerry tells her that her father Sean has suffered an aneurysm. Erin, James, Orla and Michelle rush to the hospital to support Clare and her family, but in a devastating scene, she wordlessly rejoins her friends in tears, confirming that Sean has passed away. The gang console Clare with a group hug, and the episode ends with her father’s funeral procession. Speaking at a Q&A session afterwards, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed that she included the poignant death to reflect the loss of her friend’s father, who passed away when they were teenagers themselves.

Tracy Mosby – How I Met Your Mother

Credit: CBS

Fans of How I Met Your Mother regard its final episode as one of the worst finales of all time, for two reasons – Barney and Robin’s divorce, and the death of The Mother. For nine seasons, viewers were taken on the journey of Ted Mosby finding his ideal woman, his future wife, and the mother of his children. When he eventually stumbles across Tracy, all of the pieces fit into place and it’s clear that the pair are perfect for one another. So, understandably, viewers’ hearts were crushed when Tracy’s death from a mysterious illness was rushed into the finale’s last 5 minutes, solely as a plot device to bring Ted back together with Robin. Cruel and unnecessary!

Logan Roy – Succession

Credit: HBO

Even though he was far from a likeable character, Logan Roy’s death in episode three of Succession's final season was something that no viewer saw coming. After collapsing off-screen on his private jet, the only way that three of Logan’s children – Kendall, Shiv and Roman – can say goodbye to him is through a phone call. Just like the kids, viewers are also led into a state of disbelief as there are limited details about Logan’s condition throughout the episode. Eventually, one brief shot of Logan receiving CPR forces his death to truly hit home for viewers. Despite the entire concept of Succession revolving around Logan’s failing health, his loss still came as a massive shock.

Colin Morris-Jones – It’s A Sin

Credit: Channel 4

With it being based on the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it’s safe to say that viewers of It’s A Sin were always going to have to be prepared for some emotional deaths. However, out of all of its losses, the death of sweet and innocent Colin perhaps hits the hardest. Just when it seems as though all of his dreams are about to become true, the young Welsh lad is diagnosed with AIDS. Colin’s slow decline and eventual death is brutal to watch, but It’s A Sin does a beautiful job of portraying the magnitude of the epidemic.

Michael Cordero – Jane The Virgin

Credit: The CW

Michael’s passing at the end of Jane The Virgin’s third season is perhaps the most rogue one on our list, given the fact that it ends up being reversed in later seasons and explained away through a fake death and a bout of amnesia. Nevertheless, the loveable cop's sudden death is still gut wrenching to watch. You’re led to believe that Jane and Michael have finally found their happily ever after, after tying the knot and starting their new life with Jane’s son Mateo. However, Jane’s happiness is promptly robbed from her when her husband fatally collapses after taking a police exam. Although it is now often used as a meme reaction, the scene where Jane is informed of Michael’s passing through a phone call continues to break our hearts to this day.