12 delicious gluten-free recipes in honour of Coeliac Awareness Week

In honour of Coeliac Awareness Week, which takes place from May 9 to May 13, we’ve rounded up our favourite gluten-free recipes.

Hosting a dinner party and trying to cater for multiple food intolerances can be slightly stressful. However, with the help of these delectable dishes, your coeliac guests are sure to leave more than satisfied.

No matter what you’re looking for — a fresh, crusty loaf of bread, a light and airy cake recipe or a basic, baked brownie — we’ve got you covered!

If you’re craving a scrumptious slice of sourdough, then this recipe is just what you need. It’s incredibly easy to make, plus, it freezes like a dream, meaning you’ll always have some at hand.

This basic recipe requires just five ingredients, making it the perfect treat for baking beginners. The brownies themselves are delicious and fudgy, with added quinoa goodness!

We adore the flavours in this yummy cake. The polenta and almonds give the dish a crumbly texture that beautifully offsets the tartness of the raspberries.

If you feel like adding a little bit of creative flair to your basic brownie recipe, then perhaps this is the one for you? It’s sweet and salty, crunchy and fluffy — the best of both worlds!

This show-stopping dessert is the perfect dinner-party dish, which the grown-ups are sure to devour! Perfect for both chocolate and rum-lovers.

This foolproof recipe requires just four ingredients and takes 20 minutes to make from start until finish. So, if you’re in a pinch, this is the bake for you!

Planning an afternoon tea or a coffee morning with friends? This gluten-free bake is simply divine and such a tasty mid-morning treat.

Sweet and nutty, this brilliant bake is a winner every time. Also, it’s a great way of using up those brown bananas which have been taking up space in your fruit bowl all week.

These chocolate cookies are divine, they have a wonderful meringue texture. They're flourless and butterless which means they're also low in fat.

If you’re going for more of a rustic vibe, then this is the dessert for you. Forgo the dainty decorations, instead sprinkle generously with icing sugar and let the fabulous flavours do the talking.

Another delectable option for coffee mornings, afternoon teas, family celebrations or your average Thursday mid-morning snack.

This delicious, boozy, no-bake cake is deceptively easy to make and is a sure crowd-pleaser.