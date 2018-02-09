What a man! 10 times David Beckham was absolute #Dadgoals

David Beckham never ceases to amaze us with his amazing skills as a parent.

Despite being one of the most famous faces in the world, David seems to be a really normal and nurturing Dad to his four children!

Here are 10 times that David absolutely nailed being a Dad…

1. When he cuddled with Harper

We are OVERWHELMED with the cuteness!

Nap time A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

2. When he rocked out with Brooklyn

Just a casual father-son night out… look how CHUFFED he is!

Wow what a night that I could spend with just another Roses fan that happens to be my boy A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 15, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

3. When he brought Romeo and and Cruz to a fight

Look how happy they are? He brings them SO much joy!

Boys excited to meet the champ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 3, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

4. When he brought the boys ice skating

It's all a little too much for us!

Boys will be boys A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 19, 2015 at 1:38pm PST

5. When he played the piano with Harper

Look at her little fairy wings though.

Just a casual Saturday morning playing " Mary had a little lamb " A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 21, 2015 at 2:07am PST

6. When he got Harper's drawing TATTOOED on his hand

That is some serious dedication…

Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Oct 28, 2015 at 8:47pm PDT

7. When he was a proud Papa

Brooklyn's first magazine cover was a big moment… and David was beyond proud!

So proud of my little man ( not so little anymore ) @missvogueuk issue out next week #missvogue4brooklyn … A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 4, 2015 at 6:36am PDT

8. When he kissed Romeo

Dead.

My little man turns 13 today .. Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol… Happy birthday beautiful boy A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 1, 2015 at 9:32am PDT

9. When he got a very special photo for Harper

Someone wants to build a snowman…

I became an even better daddy today after Harper seven asked daddy to have a picture with her favorite girls ….. A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 12:48am PDT

10. His WHOLE Instagram

It is literally an ode to his beautiful kids.