What a man! 10 times David Beckham was absolute #Dadgoals

David Beckham never ceases to amaze us with his amazing skills as a parent.

Despite being one of the most famous faces in the world, David seems to be a really normal and nurturing Dad to his four children! 

Here are 10 times that David absolutely nailed being a Dad…

1. When he cuddled with Harper

We are OVERWHELMED with the cuteness! 

 

Nap time

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

2. When he rocked out with Brooklyn

Just a casual father-son night out… look how CHUFFED he is! 

 

Wow what a night that I could spend with just another Roses fan that happens to be my boy 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

3. When he brought Romeo and and Cruz to a fight

Look how happy they are? He brings them SO much joy! 

 

Boys excited to meet the champ 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

4. When he brought the boys ice skating 

It's all a little too much for us! 

 

Boys will be boys

A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

 5. When he played the piano with Harper 

Look at her little fairy wings though. 

 

Just a casual Saturday morning playing " Mary had a little lamb " 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

6. When he got Harper's drawing TATTOOED on his hand

That is some serious dedication…

 

Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

7. When he was a proud Papa

Brooklyn's first magazine cover was a big moment… and David was beyond proud! 

 

So proud of my little man ( not so little anymore ) @missvogueuk issue out next week #missvogue4brooklyn …

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

8. When he kissed Romeo

Dead. 

 

My little man turns 13 today .. Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol… Happy birthday beautiful boy 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

9. When he got a very special photo for Harper 

Someone wants to build a snowman…

 

I became an even better daddy today after Harper seven asked daddy to have a picture with her favorite girls ….. 

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

10. His WHOLE Instagram

It is literally an ode to his beautiful kids. 

 

Here's a photo with @brooklynbeckham the real boss of the family! #DB40

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

 

