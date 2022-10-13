10 PINK recipes to celebrate Breast Cancer awareness month

In the course of their lifetime, 1 in 9 Irish women will develop breast cancer. This shocking number is the reason why every year, October is dedicated to raising awareness about this awful disease that touches so many families.

Many initiatives will take place in the next few days to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, but every small gesture counts. Why not organise a pink coffee morning with your friends or at work to raise money?

We have you covered for inspiration with our ultimate list of pink recipes!