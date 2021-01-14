10 easy and delicious recipes to make your lunch break more exciting

Now that we’re all spending our days at home, each afternoon we’re faced with the same problem again and again — what to have for lunch?

Since we’re all working from home and the country is in a Level 5 lockdown, that means no more popping out to grab a sandwich, or treating yourself to a coffee and cake at your local café. Instead, we’ve all been forced to become acquainted with our kitchens, whether we like it or not.

To make things that little bit easier for you, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite lunch-time recipes, which are so easy even a kitchen newb could master them.

Pastry is an excellent way to conceal some of nature’s finer ingredients: vegetables. In this recipe, we are packing this pocket with plenty along with a good dose of protein.

A really simple way to include hearty, healthy kale in your toasted sandwich.

Nothing will warm you up more on these dreary winter days than a hearty bowl of soup.

Not only is this delicious dish super simple to put together, but it’s actually really good for you too, and low in calories.

Everyone needs a little bit of something sweet to finish their lunch off with every once in a while, right?

We absolutely adore this American classic with a veggie twist.

The perfect lunchtime meal which the whole family is sure to enjoy.

Cauliflower and Cheese Bites

Perfect for snacking on-the-go, and a great addition to dinner or even as a finger food, these little bites are great for all occasions.

Mini Pizza Pies

Pizza for lunch is a game changer, and these mini pies are such a tasty treat.

Salmon and Cucumber ‘Sushi’ Sandwiches

These tasty mini sandwiches are loaded with protein, as well as Omega 3 which is the main fatty oil essential in brain development. Not to mention they’re fun to make and fun to eat!