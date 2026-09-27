Tired After Summer? Here’s How To Set Boundaries With Your Friends

Summer was a blast — until it wasn’t. Between the festivals, the group holidays, the impromptu BBQs, and the never-ending stream of “are you coming out?” texts, chances are you’re arriving into September feeling a little… depleted. And honestly? Same.

Post-summer burnout is completely real, and it hits differently when it’s your social life that’s drained you. You love your friends, obviously — but after three months of saying yes to everything and everyone, your battery is sitting at about 4% and crying for a charger.

Here’s the thing though: setting boundaries with your friends isn’t cold. It’s not dramatic. It’s not you becoming a hermit. It’s actually one of the most caring things you can do — for yourself and for the friendships you want to actually sustain long-term.

So let’s talk about how to do it without the guilt, the group chat fallout, or the awkward “are we okay?” texts.

First, give yourself permission to slow down

Before you say a single word to anyone else, you need to say it to yourself: it’s okay to want a quiet season. The pressure to be constantly available, constantly fun, constantly on — it’s exhausting, and autumn is honestly the universe giving you a natural off-ramp.

Think of September as your personal reset button. The social calendar naturally cools down, the evenings get cosier, and there’s genuinely no better excuse to swap a night out for a night in with a candle and something good on Netflix. Lean into it. You’ve earned it.

Recognising that you need this isn’t selfish — it’s self-aware. And the sooner you accept that, the easier everything else gets.

Communicate early, and keep it low-drama

The biggest mistake people make with social boundaries is waiting until they’re already overwhelmed and then going quiet or cancelling last minute. That’s when people get hurt feelings and friendships get weird.

Instead, try getting ahead of it with a simple, honest heads-up. You don’t need a big announcement or a serious sit-down conversation. Even something casual like, “I’m going to be pretty low-key this autumn — just need some time to recharge” goes a long way. Most decent friends will completely get it. They might even be relieved — chances are they feel the same way.

The key is keeping it warm and matter-of-fact. You’re not issuing a statement, you’re just being honest with the people you care about.

How to handle the friend who always wants plans

We all have one. The group’s social director. The one who’s already planning the Halloween night out before August is even over. She means well — she’s just wired differently, and her love language is literally making reservations.

With this friend, the trick is to redirect rather than just decline. Instead of a flat “no, I’m not feeling it,” try suggesting something lower energy that still keeps the connection going. A walk, a coffee, a movie night at someone’s gaff — these feel just as meaningful without the same level of output required from you.

You can also be upfront: “I’m really trying to take things slower this season, but I’d love to see you — can we do something chill?” Most of the time, she’ll jump at the chance. She just wants to spend time with you. The venue is negotiable.

Stop over-explaining yourself

Here’s a boundary that a lot of us forget to set: the one around our own justifications. You do not need to write an essay every time you say no to plans. “I can’t make it” is a complete sentence. “I need a quiet one this weekend” is a complete explanation.

We’re so conditioned — especially as women — to over-apologise and over-explain our choices, particularly when those choices involve putting ourselves first. But the more you over-explain, the more it signals that you feel guilty, and guilt opens the door for pushback.

Practice saying no with warmth but without the footnotes. The right people won’t need more than that.

Boundaries aren’t walls — they’re just better doors

It’s worth saying clearly: none of this is about pulling away from your friendships. It’s about making sure that when you do show up, you’re actually there — present, energised, and genuinely happy to be in the room. That’s the version of you your friends actually want, and it’s the version you deserve to be.

A friendship where you’re always running on empty isn’t a friendship at its best. You’re allowed to protect your energy. You’re allowed to be a little quieter for a while. And real friends — the ones worth keeping — will not only understand, they’ll respect you more for it.

So pour the tea, ignore a few group chats, and let yourself have a soft, slow, gloriously unbothered autumn. You’ve absolutely earned it. 🍂