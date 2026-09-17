Your scalp needs a reset and Aveeno’s ACV duo delivers

September is doing its thing. The tan is fading, the dry shampoo is working overtime and your scalp is quietly staging a revolt after two months of sea water, sun cream and general summer chaos. Sound familiar?

Turns out, your hair isn’t just being dramatic. Celebrity stylist and trichologist Trudy Hayes says the scalp genuinely takes a battering over the summer months and this time of year is actually the perfect moment to hit the reset button.

“After summer, the scalp is often in need of a proper reset,” says Trudy. “Sun exposure, salt water, chlorine and product build-up can all leave the scalp feeling dry, irritated or congested. A gentle clarifying routine can make a real difference to how your hair looks and feels going into the autumn.”

Why your scalp needs more attention than you’re giving it

Most of us focus on the hair itself and treat the scalp as an afterthought. But Trudy is clear: healthy hair starts at the root. A scalp that’s dry, flaky or clogged with product residue isn’t going to produce the kind of hair you actually want. Think of it less like a beauty extra and more like basic maintenance.

The good news is that a scalp reset doesn’t have to mean a 12-step routine or a salon appointment. The Aveeno Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to do the heavy lifting in your own shower, with a formula that’s clinically proven to soothe dry, itchy and flaky scalps while gently detoxing hair without stripping it.

Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Blend duo, 300ml.

Apple cider vinegar in your haircare — actually worth the hype

Apple cider vinegar has had its moment in wellness circles for a while now, and it turns out it earns its place in haircare too. It helps balance the scalp’s pH, cut through build-up and add a noticeable shine to the hair. Aveeno pairs it with colloidal oat, which has long been a go-to ingredient for calming irritated or sensitive skin, and that same logic applies beautifully to a stressed-out scalp.

The shampoo is sulfate-free, which means it cleanses without that squeaky-tight feeling that traditional clarifying shampoos can leave behind. The conditioner follows through with the same ingredients to keep things hydrated and soft. It’s genuinely designed for all hair types, so whether your hair is fine and straight or thick and wavy, the duo works with what you’ve got.

Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo, 300ml.

Trudy’s top tips for a proper post-summer scalp reset

Trudy recommends treating the scalp with the same care you’d give your skin. That means regular cleansing, avoiding heavy product build-up and being gentle when you do brush or style. A wide-tooth comb on wet hair, a little less heat where you can manage it and a clarifying shampoo used consistently are all small changes that add up quickly.

She also notes that an itchy or flaky scalp isn’t always a sign of something serious. More often it’s just dehydration and residue and a decent clarifying routine can clear it up faster than you’d expect.

The Aveeno Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo is priced at €8.99 and the matching Conditioner is also €8.99, both available in 300ml. You can find the full range at aveeno.ie and in pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

Your scalp has had a long summer. It’s earned this.