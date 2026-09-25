The €16 Decathlon Pilates Ring That’s Worth Every Cent

There’s a particular kind of motivation that hits in September. The kids are back at school, the routine is somewhat restored, and for about a week and a half you feel like a fully functioning adult. If you’ve been meaning to get back into exercise — and Pilates in particular — this might just be your moment.

The good news is that adding a bit of extra challenge to your at-home Pilates routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune or involve ordering something the size of a wardrobe. Decathlon’s Pilates Ring is €16, takes up almost no space, and fitness enthusiasts have been quietly raving about it as one of the most practical little additions to a home workout.

What it actually does

The Pilates ring is a resistance tool that works by adding gentle but effective pressure to your movements. You can hold it between your hands to engage your arms and upper body, or place it between your thighs or lower legs to fire up your core and inner thighs. Those of us who have done any Pilates will know that inner thigh burn is not to be underestimated.

Ergonomic foam pads on either side make it comfortable to grip or press against during exercises, which matters more than you’d think when you’re holding a position for longer than you’d like. It’s compact enough to slot behind a sofa or throw in a bag, which means it can actually travel with you rather than gathering dust in a corner.

A Pilates ring is a simple tool for toning and resistance work.

Beginner-friendly but not just for beginners

If you’re only starting out with Pilates, the ring gives you something to focus on and adds a helpful physical cue to your movements. But if you’ve been doing Pilates for a while and feel like your floor routine has become a bit too comfortable, it genuinely opens up new exercise options without requiring you to follow a completely different programme.

It’s the kind of equipment that fits around real life — the 20-minute window before the kids wake up, the half hour after they’ve gone to bed when you can actually hear yourself think. Low-impact, low-faff and genuinely effective when used consistently.

Where to get it

The Pilates ring is available from Decathlon Ireland in black, beige and mauve, with prices starting from €16. For a piece of equipment that takes up no room and adds real variety to your routine, it’s hard to argue with the price point.

Sometimes the simplest things are the ones you’ll actually use.