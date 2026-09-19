Samhain in the Heartlands 2026 is coming!

You already know Halloween is a big deal in Ireland. But this autumn, Longford and Westmeath are about to remind everyone exactly where the whole thing started — with nearly 50 events across both counties celebrating the ancient Celtic origins of the season we’ve all been dressing our kids up for since before we can remember.

Samhain in the Heartlands 2026 runs from Friday 2nd October to Sunday 8th November and forms part of Fáilte Ireland’s Ireland Home of Halloween programme. Think fire processions, ancient rituals at sacred sites, immersive theatre, traditional music, storytelling and — crucially for those of us with little ones bouncing off the walls — proper family events too.

What’s happening and where

The programme is a serious one. Longford’s Dead of Night Festival will run from 23rd to 31st October, sprawling across venues all over the county with music, theatre and Halloween experiences that build towards a genuinely spectacular finale: the Fire and Shadows Procession on 31st October, when flames and ancient traditions take over the streets of Longford Town. If you’ve ever promised yourself you’d do something properly atmospheric on Halloween night instead of standing in the drizzle doing the local estate — this might be the year.

For families, The Samhain Gathering and Samhain After Dark at Belvedere House & Gardens in Mullingar takes place on 24th and 25th October. Set on a beautiful historic estate, it’s billed as a world of mischief and magic for all ages, which sounds like exactly the kind of thing that will both delight your children and give you something genuinely lovely to look at.

Fire spinning and ancient ritual at Samhain in the Heartlands.

Then, as the programme draws to a close, An Tairseach: Samhain ar Uisneach on 7th and 8th November will bring the ancient festival to life at the Hill of Uisneach — regarded as the sacred centre of Ireland — with a ceremony that draws on thousands of years of tradition. It’s one of those experiences that genuinely puts things in perspective, which after a month of trick-or-treating and industrial amounts of fun-size chocolate, might be no bad thing.

New for 2026

There are some brilliant new additions to this year’s programme. A Spirit of Samhain Tasting Dinner with Lough Ree Distillery, Skelly’s Bar and Droimeann Beef is firmly on the grown-ups wishlist, as is The Last Wake at Doory Hall, a new immersive masquerade event blending food, culture and heritage. In Athlone, a new When The Veil Thins Street Procession will bring the city to life on Halloween night itself. And in Moate, Westmeath, Samhain: The Spooktacular Summoning at Dún na Sí promises to be a great one for the kids.

Samhain in the Heartlands festival performers gather at dusk.

Paul Mockler from Fáilte Ireland says the 2025 programme showed just how strong the appetite is for this kind of authentic experience. “This year, visitors from home and overseas will have even more reasons to explore destinations across the island during the autumn season,” he said. “We’re showcasing the very best of our cultural heritage, creating distinctive visitor experiences that will encourage travel beyond the traditional peak season.”

Worth planning ahead for

Mid-term falls right in the thick of it, so if you’re trying to figure out how to fill the week without losing your mind entirely, Longford and Westmeath have handed you a fairly solid answer. The programme spans over five weeks across both counties, so there’s room to pick and choose — a family day here, a night out there, maybe even a proper atmospheric Halloween evening that doesn’t involve anyone arguing about whose turn it is to hold the trick-or-treat bag.

Full event listings and booking details will be announced over the coming weeks. Keep an eye on samhainheartlands.ie and follow @samhainheartlands on social for updates as they drop.