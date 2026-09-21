‘Brotox’ is going subscription — and Alan Hughes is all for it

Anti-wrinkle injections for men are no longer a whispered secret or a red carpet confession. They’re becoming as routine as a decent moisturiser — and now, with Thérapie Clinic’s new Anti-Wrinkle Subscription for Men, regular maintenance just got a whole lot more straightforward.

The Irish clinic has launched a dedicated subscription model for male clients following a 180% increase in men’s anti-wrinkle treatment bookings over the past year. That’s not a typo. Nearly double the number of men are now sitting in the clinic chair, and they’re not apologising for it.

Alan Hughes is owning it

Irish TV presenter Alan Hughes is among those who’ve been quietly getting on with it for years. A long-time client of Thérapie Clinic Medical Director Dr Tom Cryan, Alan is refreshingly straightforward about why he keeps going back.

“I’ve been a client of Dr Tom’s for a few years now, so I know first-hand the importance of having someone you trust when it comes to aesthetic treatments,” he says. “Working on TV you always want to look fresh faced but not overdone and Tom is the best at this. For me, it’s always been about looking after yourself and feeling good, rather than trying to look like a different person.”

He’s also pretty enthusiastic about men being more open about the whole thing. “I think it’s great that more men are becoming comfortable talking about these treatments, and that there are now options like the Thérapie Clinic subscription that make regular maintenance that bit easier.”

A before shot showing forehead lines ahead of treatment.

The numbers tell their own story

Thérapie Clinic didn’t build this subscription on a hunch. Since its wider subscription model launched in June 2025, almost one in three eligible Irish clients have opted in. More tellingly, 94% of anti-wrinkle subscribers have stuck to their doctor-recommended treatment schedule — compared with just 46% of non-subscribers. Consistency, it turns out, gets results.

The new men’s subscription costs €53 per month plus a €99 initial payment, giving eligible clients access to anti-wrinkle treatment across up to three areas over a 12-month period, subject to consultation and medical suitability.

A fresh, clean result shown in this after photo.

Looking like yourself, just less wrecked

Dr Tom Cryan puts it well. “What we’re seeing isn’t men wanting to look different, it’s men wanting to look like themselves, just fresher and more rested. For many, anti-wrinkle treatments are becoming another part of their grooming and self-maintenance routine.”

The data backs that up too. Uptake of the subscription model is strongest among the 30 to 55 age group, with Millennials in particular increasingly treating aesthetic treatments as regular self-maintenance rather than a one-off splurge. Ireland also clocks an average of 2,900 monthly searches for “Botox” and 390 for “anti-wrinkle injections” — so the curiosity is clearly there.

The shift is less about vanity and more about a changing attitude to self-care. Men are investing in their skin the same way they invest in their gym membership or their skincare shelf — with the expectation that it’ll actually work and that they’ll keep it up.

For more information on the Anti-Wrinkle Subscription for Men and to book a consultation, visit therapieclinic.com.