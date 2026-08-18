Oatly’s New Barista Editions Are the Coffee Upgrade You Actually Need

There’s a quiet little revolution happening in Irish kitchens, and it smells suspiciously like coffee. For anyone who’s been gradually upgrading their home coffee situation — whether that’s a proper machine, a Moka pot, or just a very determined French press — Oatly has just made things considerably more interesting. The brand has launched two new flavoured versions of its cult Barista Edition oat drink: Coconut Flavour and Caramel Flavour, both now available in Tesco and SuperValu.

If you’re already an Oatly Barista devotee, you’ll know it’s the one that actually froths. Not limply, not apologetically, but properly. The kind of froth that makes your morning coffee feel like something you’d pay four euro for in a café rather than something you assembled in a dressing gown at 7am while someone small argued with you about socks.

So what’s new exactly?

The Barista Edition Caramel Flavour brings a subtle caramel note to the classic oat base — not sickly sweet, just a gentle warmth that takes the edge off your espresso and makes the whole thing taste a bit more like a treat. It’s the kind of upgrade that costs the same as the original but feels slightly more indulgent, which is basically the holy grail when you’re a busy mum trying to get a bit of joy from a Tuesday morning.

The Barista Edition Coconut Flavour is a slightly different beast. Oatly themselves suggest it pairs particularly well with matcha, and honestly, if you’ve ever tried a coconut matcha latte you’ll understand why this is exciting news. It’s that slightly tropical, creamy combination that café menus have been charging a fortune for. Now you can make it at home, between school drop-off and your first work call, in about four minutes.

Rowena Roos, Oatly’s Head of Food and Drinks Experience, puts it well: “The neutral taste of oats makes them the ideal foundation for other flavours. Our new Barista Edition Flavours are here to expand the taste universe of your iced and hot coffees, overnight oats, smoothies or anything you would usually add Oatly Barista to.”

Both new varieties carry everything that made the original Barista Edition a staple — 100% plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, fortified with vitamins and calcium, and made with fibrous oats. They froth, they pour beautifully into iced drinks, and they work hot or cold. Which matters, because “iced coffee season” in Ireland is apparently now a year-round concept whether the weather agrees or not.

That recipe, though

Oatly have included a serving suggestion that’s worth saving for the weekend when you have approximately nine more minutes to spare than on a weekday. It’s called an Acai Frozen Flat and it’s the kind of thing that looks like it came from a very photogenic café in Ranelagh.

To make it, blend together 100g of frozen unsweetened acai, 50g of frozen blueberries, 10g of cacao powder, 30–60g of agave to taste, and 175ml of the new Oatly Barista Coconut Flavour. Spoon about 75g of the blended mixture into a short glass, pull a double espresso, and gently layer it on top. That’s it. The result is that gorgeous two-tone layered drink that looks far too impressive for something you’ve made yourself at home — and that’s absolutely the point.

More recipe ideas are available over on the Oatly website if you want to keep experimenting.

Where to get them

Both the Coconut and Caramel Barista Editions are available now in Tesco and SuperValu, priced at €3.20 each for a 1-litre carton. Same price as the original, just considerably more exciting. Worth grabbing both and deciding which one becomes your new daily.