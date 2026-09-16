Fujifilm’s New instax Link WIDE 2 Will Get Your Photos Off Your Phone

You know that moment when you’re scrolling back through your phone’s camera roll and you hit a photo from three summers ago — one of those genuinely gorgeous ones of the kids, laughing, gap-toothed, absolutely filthy from the garden — and you think, why is this only on my phone? We’ve all been there. The photos exist. They just never quite make it off the screen.

Fujifilm is about to give you a very good reason to change that. The brand is launching two new additions to its instax™ family this autumn: the instax Link WIDE 2™ smartphone printer and the instax Pal 2™ digital camera, both arriving in Ireland from late September 2026.

The instax Link WIDE 2™: your phone photos, finally on your fridge

The headline act here is the instax Link WIDE 2™, the follow-up to the original Link WIDE™ printer that landed back in 2021. It connects wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth and prints in instax WIDE format — roughly 86mm x 106mm — which is large enough to actually do justice to a proper family group shot.

It works through the free instax Link WIDE™ app, where you can add frames, filters, text and a choice of over 1,600 stickers before you print. School photos, birthday party snaps, a first-day-of-creche moment you want to keep forever — this is what it’s made for.

Print your favourite memories instantly with the instax Link Wide 2.

One of the standout new features is the Photo Mixer™, which lets you select a handful of images from your camera roll and — with one tap — generates collage-style layouts you can shuffle through and tweak before printing. Think of it as a shortcut for turning a chaotic week’s worth of birthday party photos into one lovely keepsake print. For anyone who has ever spent an entire Sunday night trying to assemble a photo collage online only to give up and watch telly instead, this will feel like a small miracle.

There’s also a QR Print Mode, which lets you embed a scannable code directly into a printed photo — so you could, in theory, hand Granny a print of the kids with a hidden video message tucked inside it. She’ll think you’re extremely clever.

The instax Link WIDE 2™ will come in Duo Beige or Duo Blue, priced at €175.00, and will be available from Fujifilm stockists across Ireland from late September.

The instax Pal 2™: a tiny camera for tiny hands (and busy bags)

The instax Pal 2 fits neatly in the palm of your hand.

Alongside the printer, Fujifilm has also unveiled the instax Pal 2™ — a palm-sized digital camera with a proper optical viewfinder, a small screen for reviewing shots and five filter themes to experiment with. There’s also a fun Animation mode that stitches 10 frames together into a mini flipbook-style clip, which will absolutely delight a certain kind of small person in your house.

It doesn’t print on its own — it’s designed to pair with printers like the Link WIDE 2™ so shots can be sent over and printed at home. It will come in Black or White, priced at €170.00 and will be available at the end September.

Worth the wait

Between the two of them, Fujifilm is making a pretty compelling case for getting your photos off your phone and into the world. The Link WIDE 2™ in particular feels like it was built with parents in mind — for anyone who has a camera roll full of memories they fully intend to do something with someday and simply hasn’t got there yet.

The instax Link WIDE 2™ and the Pal 2™ will be available from late September 2026 at Fujifilm stockists nationwide. For more details, visit instax.ie.