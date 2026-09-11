The five gynaecological cancers every Irish woman needs to know about

Most of us know to watch out for lumps. We know about smear tests. We’ve sat through the CervicalCheck reminders and — hands up — some of us have let those appointments slide longer than we should. But there are five gynaecological cancers that every woman in Ireland needs to know about, and new research out today suggests that awareness of some of them is worryingly low.

The Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) has launched its ‘Know the Five’ campaign today, ahead of World Gynaecological Oncology Day (World GO Day) on 20th September. Minister for Health Dr Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has joined patient advocates and INGO representatives to back the campaign, and the research they’re releasing alongside it makes for some pretty sobering reading.

The awareness gap is real — and it’s biggest among younger women

A survey of 520 women across Ireland found a striking difference in how well-known the five main gynaecological cancers actually are. Cervical cancer came out on top, with 93% of women having heard of it. Ovarian cancer followed closely at 92%. But things drop off sharply after that. Uterine cancer was recognised by 66% of women, vaginal cancer by just 54%, and vulva cancer by only 37%. That means roughly six in ten women had never heard of vulva cancer at all.

Among younger women, the picture is even more concerning. For women aged 25 to 34, awareness of vulva cancer fell to just 29%. And 4% of women under 45 hadn’t heard of any of the five cancers.

It’s worth sitting with that for a second. Because these aren’t rare conditions in the abstract. Across the island of Ireland, approximately 2,000 gynaecological cancers are diagnosed every year. In the Republic alone, that figure accounts for almost 12% of all female cancers.

Know the signs: a guide to gynaecological cancer symptoms.

The five cancers — and what to watch for

Part of the problem is that these cancers don’t all look the same. Each has its own symptoms, risk factors and prevention approaches. INGO is encouraging women to become familiar with all five, not just the ones that tend to make the headlines.

Vulva cancer — persistent itching, skin changes, sores or lesions on the vulva

Vaginal cancer — rare, but changes to the vaginal area should be assessed; HPV vaccination plays a role in prevention

Cervical cancer — largely preventable through HPV vaccination and cervical screening

Uterine (endometrial/womb) cancer — the most common of the five gynaecological cancers in Ireland

Ovarian cancer — often diagnosed at a later stage due to vague early symptoms

Symptoms to take seriously include abnormal vaginal bleeding (including bleeding after the menopause), bleeding between periods or during or after sex, persistent or unusual vaginal discharge, persistent itching or changes to the vulva skin, pelvic or abdominal pain, bloating or abdominal swelling, unexplained weight loss or gain, and changes in bowel or bladder habits. If something feels off, or has been going on for a while, that’s reason enough to pick up the phone to your GP.

One really important point the research flags: almost one in five women believe that CervicalCheck screens for all gynaecological cancers. It doesn’t. CervicalCheck is a cervical cancer prevention programme. There is currently no screening programme in Ireland for the other four gynaecological cancers, which makes knowing your own body — and knowing the symptoms — all the more important.

A survivor’s message that’s hard to forget

Mairead McMahon, a vulva cancer survivor and patient advocate, is one of the faces of this year’s campaign. Her message is straightforward and personal.

Mairead McMahon

“As a vulva cancer survivor, I would like to urge all women, no matter what age or stage of life, to find out what the symptoms are,” she said. “Don’t ignore any changes to the vulva. Please see your GP as soon as possible — you will never regret it. The care I received enabled me to not only survive, but thrive. I resumed my career and went on to hold my little granddaughter in my arms.”

Minister for Health Dr Jennifer Carroll MacNeill added her support to the campaign, saying: “I encourage women across Ireland to know the five, know the signs and talk openly about gynaecological health. Greater awareness can help reduce stigma and support earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.”

A range of events are taking place across Ireland this month in support of World GO Day. INGO’s ‘Dip or Dance’ events — from sea swims to community dances — will be held in locations including Antrim, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Waterford. Buildings across the country will also light up in purple to mark the occasion. OvaCare will host a Coffee and Chat event at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on 12th September, and the Emer Casey Foundation will hold an event at St James’s Hospital on 24th September, marking 20 years of the foundation.

For more information on the five gynaecological cancers, symptoms to watch for and World GO Day events near you, visit www.thisisgo.ie.