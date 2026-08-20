Charlotte Tilbury’s new blush blur is coming and it looks incredible

Charlotte Tilbury is coming for your cheekbones. The brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Blush Blur is a powder blush built on the same AIRTech™ technology as the cult Airbrush Flawless Finish powder — and it’s about to land in Ireland with eleven shades, up to 16 hours of wear, and a very persuasive case for adding yet another Charlotte Tilbury compact to your collection.

The formula is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Optical Light Fillers, which sounds like the kind of thing a very chic dermatologist would prescribe. The idea is that it doesn’t just add colour — it blurs, smooths and optically lifts the look of cheekbones while making skin look fuller and more luminous. No cakiness, no patchiness, no dry finish. Just that blushed-from-within effect that everyone’s been chasing since they first watched a Korean beauty tutorial at midnight.

Eleven shades, all of them excellent

Charlotte Tilbury reportedly studied natural skin tones to develop the shade range, and the results are genuinely considered. Whether you’re reaching for a sheer, barely-there flush or want to go full sun-kissed drama, there’s something here for you. The range splits across two finishes.

The Swish + Pop Glow shades — Pillow Talk (warm romantic nude) and Ecstasy (soft peach) — are the ones for a barely-there, lit-from-within moment.

The Dream Blur shades go deeper and bolder:

Pillow Talk Medium — rosy pink with cool undertones

Naughty Talk — soft rose beige

Loved Up — vibrant pink with warm undertones

Forbidden Cherry — rich deep red

Blushgasm — bright cool pink

One Night Only — rich warm pink

Pillow Talk Dreams — deep burnt rose

Sunset Siren — vibrant coral

Summer Lovegasm — warm dirty peach

The application options are equally well thought out. Swish colour across the apples of the cheeks and lift upwards for a soft flush. Pop it onto the highest point of the cheekbones for a more sculpted, youthful look. Or bounce it across the apples and trace lightly over the bridge of the nose for that sun-blushed effect that looks like you’ve just come back from somewhere warm and expensive.

Charlotte’s take on it

Charlotte Tilbury MBE has never been shy about her enthusiasm for blush, and she’s not about to start now. “Darlings, as a makeup artist, blush has always been my backstage secret for breathing instant life into the face,” she says. “It makes you look fresh, youthful, healthy and alive with love and happiness. I had a vision: what if blush could be airbrushed? So I created my new Airbrush Flawless Blush Blur — a silky, dream-blur powder blush inspired by the way skin naturally flushes in moments of love and emotion.”

Say what you like about Charlotte’s very particular brand of capital-letters enthusiasm — the woman knows her blush.

When can you get it and how much does it cost?

The waitlist is already open at charlottetilbury.com. The Airbrush Flawless Blush Blur will be available first via the Charlotte Tilbury Easy Beauty For You App from 25 August, ahead of a wider launch online at CharlotteTilbury.com, Brown Thomas and Arnotts from 27 August. The blush is priced at €46. A new dual-ended Airbrush Flawless Easy Soft Blur Bronzer + Blusher Brush will also launch alongside it for €49, if you want the full kit.

Honestly, between the shade range, the 16-hour wear claim and the very satisfying rose gold packaging, this one’s going to be hard to walk past in Brown Thomas without ending up at the till.